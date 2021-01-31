The cherry on top of the week — Saturday’s Reese’s Senior Bowl game — brought a close to a different and interesting week for Mobile’s annual all-star game.

While the main focus as always was on the week of practices, Saturday’s game did offer fans their first chance this week to see the players in action due to COVID-19 restrictions and protocols. It also marked the first time in the more than 70-year history of the game locally it was played away from Ladd-Peebles Stadium as the game began a 10-year contract at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Again, due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 25 percent of the stadium’s 25,000-seat capacity was allowed to hold fans. Yet those who attended were enthusiastic.

Another change was a switch from North vs. South to National vs. American. In Saturday’s first game at the new stadium with new team names, the National team claimed a 27-24 victory.

Many of the players local fans wanted to see, including Alabama’s DeVonta Smith, Mac Jones, Najee Harris and Alex Leatherwood, as well as former Blount High School standout Kadarius Toney of Florida, did not take part in Saturday’s game. However, Alabama’s Deonte Brown and Thomas Fletcher did play, as did South Alabama’s Riley Cole. Auburn’s KJ Britt also participated as the only Tiger in this year’s game. UAB wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. and linebacker Jordan Smith were also on the American roster.

Perhaps the player with local ties who had the best game was Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers, the son of former Tennessee and Williamson High School standout Tee Martin, who was in town for the game. Rodgers caught a touchdown pass in the third period and later in the quarter also hauled in a pass on a two-point conversion attempt. He finished the game with four catches for 23 yards and one touchdown.

Cole had good game as well, making six solo tackles and two assists, finishing second on the American team in total tackles with eight. He also had one tackle for a loss and one pass breakup. Britt had five tackles, one pass breakup and tackle for a loss.

The National team started the scoring, and in fact did all the scoring in the first half. Riley Patterson of Memphis booted a 36-yard field goal in the first quarter, which was followed later in the quarter by a touchdown throw from Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger to UCLA receiver Demetric Felton, the play covering 12 yards. Patterson added the point-after kick for a 10-0 lead. Patterson returned in the second period to boot a 32-yarder and the National team carried a 13-0 advantage into the locker room at halftime.

The American team got on the scoreboard in the third period when Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond tossed a 15-yard scoring strike to Rodgers. Mond then scored a two-point conversion on a run at the 9:44 mark of the quarter to trim the National lead to 13-8.

The American team took the lead a short time later in the period when Mond connected on a 14-yard scoring pass to Josh Palmer of Tennessee. Mond then found Rodgers in the back of the end zone for a successful two-point conversion pass and a 16-13 American lead. With 4:52 left in the period.

The National team countered late in the third quarter when North Carolina running back Michael Carter scored on a 12-yard run. Patterson’s PAT gave the lead back to the Nationals at 20-16. The Nationals added to their total at the 11:57 mark of the fourth quarter when Arkansas (and former Florida) quarterback Feleipe Franks threw a 21-yard scoring pass to Ole Miss tight end Kenny Yeboah. Patterson’s point-after kick padded the National lead by 11 points.

With 49 seconds to play, the American team responded when former Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman, who had transferred to Georgia but opted out before the start of last season, threw a 10-yard scoring pass to Florida’s Trevon Grimes and Mississippi State’s Kylin Hill scored a two-point conversion run for the final tally.

Mond was named the game’s Most Valuable Player. He completed 13 of 25 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns. He also carried the ball twice for 11 yards. Dez Fitzpatrick of Louisville, a member of the National team, was named the Offensive MVP. He caught six passes for 90 yards. Tulane’s Cam Sample of the American team was named the Defensive MVP. He had nine total tackles, with seven solo stops and half a sack.