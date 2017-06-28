Band: Kate Kelly

Date: Thursday, July 6, 7 p.m.

Venue: Callaghan’s Irish Social Club, 916 Charleston St., www.callaghansirishsocialclub.com

Tickets: Info unavailable

Not too long ago, native Mobilian Kate Kelly was a local singer-songwriter strumming songs on her acoustic. Eventually, she decided to expand her career options by relocating to Nashville. Home was never far away, however. Pulling inspiration from her time on the Gulf Coast, she began penning songs for what would become her first release, “New Heartbeat.”

According to her website, Kelly hopes listeners will experience “a familiar yet unchartered journey” as she weaves her narrative through jazz, blues and Americana styles. The songs on “New Heartbeat” thrive from minimalist production and concentration on aural clarity, allowing listeners to discern layer upon layer of beautiful sound.

Kelly’s vocal work is both dreamy and virtuosic throughout the album. No matter where the instrumental arrangements go, Kelly maintains her flawless vocal composure. While the album features a full band, her songs seem created to maintain their power even in a solo environment.