A decommissioned aircraft carrier could be dismantled in Mobile, according to documents published by the Department of the Navy in conjunction with the Department of Energy on Aug. 19.

The USS Enterprise, the country’s first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, sits in storage, empty of its nuclear fuel, in Newport News, Virginia five years after being decommissioned.

“The purpose of the Proposed Action is to reduce the Navy inactive ship inventory, eliminate costs associated with maintaining the ship in a safe stowage condition, and dispose of legacy radiological and hazardous wastes in an environmentally responsible manner, while meeting the operational needs of the Navy,” the draft environmental impact statement/overseas environmental impact statement’s executive summary reads.

The Navy’s statement listed four alternatives for the ship’s disposal, but the “preferred alternative” has the ship towed to the Hampton Roads area in Virginia; Brownsville, Texas or Mobile for complete dismantlement under a Navy contract.

Each of the ship’s eight reactors would be broken down into “several hundred small containers” and transported to radioactive waste facilities in Texas, Utah or South Carolina.

Wanting to reserve “the workforce of the public shipyards of the Navy” for “high-priority fleet maintenance work,” while ensuring the job is done in an “environmentally-safe and cost-effective manner” are the main reasons for the Navy’s preference, the draft reads.

Tables in the draft statement estimate disposal would begin in 2025 and take five years to complete. It could cost anywhere between $554 million and $696 million.

Those working on the project would risk exposure to radiation, but the draft states, “health risks from radiation exposure associated with the proposed action and alternatives would be within applicable federal limits.”

An estimated 8,813 tons of hazardous, or radioactive waste would come from the ship, along with 75,187 tons of scrap.

Virtual meetings for members of the public to comment on the dismantling of the ship and the subsequent removal of radioactive materials are slated for Tuesday, Sept. 20 and Thursday, Sept. 22.

Comments “that are substantive to the accuracy and adequacy of the environmental impact analysis” may be written and sent via email or regular mail until October 3.

“The public involvement process is helpful in identifying public concerns and local issues to be considered during the development of the EIS/OEIS and assessing the accuracy and adequacy of the environmental impact analysis,” J.M. Pike wrote on behalf of the Navy’s Judge Advocate General’s Corps in the draft’s federal notice on Aug. 10.

Commissioned in 1961, the Enterprise participated in the Cuban Missile Crisis, the Vietnam War, the bombing of Libya, the Persian Gulf War, and the War on Terror before the Navy deactivated it in 2012 and decommissioned it in February 2017, according to the National Museum of the U.S. Navy.

The ship traveled more than one million miles and experienced no problems with its eight nuclear reactors while it was in action.

More information on the project and how to submit comments can be found at www.carrierdisposaleis.com.