After a 33-year career in the U.S. Navy, Master Chief Antonio Perryman will retire April 15. Before he bids his life in the military a fond farewell, he’ll cap it with an official visit to his native Mobile during Carnival season, as part of the upcoming Navy Week.

“I’m always super excited to come home,” he said from his office in Norfolk, Virginia. “I love my city and I love the Navy.”

Perryman’s job while enjoying the revelry that has made Mobile famous is to help tell the Port City about the Navy. This will include school visits and service days, but also participating in upcoming parades as they roll down the streets.

“I’m willing to do whatever the outreach team wants me to do,” he said. “I’m ready to do whatever I can for my city.”

A product of the Orange Grove public housing facility, Perryman graduated from Murphy High School in 1989. He then went “right off to the Navy.”

“I didn’t know exactly what I wanted to do at that time,” he said. “I joined the Navy and loved it.”

This year marks the third time recently the Navy has come calling to Mobile during the Carnival season. Members of the military branch also celebrated Mardi Gras with Mobilians in 2017 and 2019. Isaiah Sellers, a member of the Navy’s Office of Community Outreach and a Pascagoula, Mississippi, native, said several Navy commands will come for Navy Week from Monday, Feb. 21 to Tuesday, March 1.

Those commands include members of the Ceremonial Guard and the Meteorological Command, among others. The Ceremonial Guard has members who flip rifles, Sellers said. The Meteorological Command is stationed at Stennis Space Center in Mississippi. That group will bring smaller boats tugged behind Ford F-350 government trucks, he said.

In addition to those commands, Sellers said, others flying in include members of the crew of the USS Constitution out of Boston, members of the branch’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit and members of the namesake crews of the LCS USS Mobile and USS Mobile Bay.

“They try to find as many hometown sailors as they can,” he said. “A good fit for this Mardi Gras is a person from Mobile serving on the Mobile or a person from Alabama that’s from this area. That’s the goal.”

At least one member of the Constitution crew, Chief Boatswain Mate James Gainey is from the Port City.

In all, Navy Week will bring at least 60 to 80 sailors to Mobile to help celebrate Fat Tuesday, Sellers said.

In addition to the Naval assets already mentioned, Navy Band Southeast out of Jacksonville, Florida, is planning to perform during Carnival. Master Chief Scott Helwig, assistant director of the band, said the group will perform at the Floral Parade and probably others.

“We hope to be involved in a lot of the parades all through Fat Tuesday,” he said. “We tried to work out being on some of the floats for the evening parades, but definitely looking forward to being involved in a lot of that and being able to represent the Navy.”

In addition to the traditional 45-member marching band, the group breaks up into smaller quartets, quintets, a brass band and a popular music band, which is often called a rock band, Helwig said.

Navy Week is designed to bring sailors to an area of the country where there are no Naval connections, Sellers said. While Austal does a lot of shipbuilding for the branch, he said that sort of connection doesn’t really count.

“It’s to show Americans their Navy,” Sellers said. “It’s about giving back and showing them they have a Navy and this is what it’s all about.”

Sellers also called it an “information exchange” to allow sailors to learn more about the city. Perryman and Sellers do a lot of that already, though, as Mobile Mardi Gras veterans.

“I always have to explain that Mobile originated [U.S.] Mardi Gras,” Perryman said.

Sellers said friends are always amazed when they come to town and see the revelry involved in Carnival in Mobile.

“It was an eye-opener for a lot of them,” he said. “A lot of them wanted to come back and do it every year. A lot of them didn’t realize it would be as much fun and people would be as welcoming as they are.”