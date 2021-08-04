Robert Nelson

Photo | Courtesy of the Alabama Golf Association

Fairhope’s Robert Nelson is one of the top senior amateur golfers in the Mobile County-Baldwin County area, and he has plenty of trophies and titles to attest to that statement. Last week, Nelson, 60, added another line to his golf resume.

He shot a 5-under-par 67 at Willow Point Golf Club in Alexander City last week in a qualifying event for the USGA’s U.S. Senior Amateur, to be played at the Country Club of Detroit in Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich., Aug. 28-Sept. 2. Nelson posted the top score in the 18-hole event and earned his spot in the 66th annual national tournament. He was three shots better than runner-up Chris Hall of Marietta, Ga., who won a playoff with John Fisher of Opelika and David Hancock of Greenville. Hall will join Nelson at the U.S. Senior Amateur while Wright is the first alternate and Hancock the second alternate from the 51-player qualifying field.

“As in any qualifier for a USGA event, that’s arguably the hardest step in the whole thing because there are so few spots available,” Nelson said of his performance. “In this case there were just two spots and there were 51 players. One 18-hole round; a couple of three putts and an errant shot and you’re done. You just can’t make mistakes. Fortunately, I didn’t; five birdies and no bogeys, I didn’t have any hiccups and that was a big part of my round.

“The course conditions were benign, we didn’t have any wind. The problem was we didn’t have any breeze, so it was brutally hot. That was the toughest part. There was no wind to affect your play at all, so there were good conditions for scoring that day. The greens were really good and the fairways were beautiful and that course is usually in really good shape.”

Having qualified for the national tournament, Nelson said he’ll spend the next few weeks preparing, working on aspects of his game he wants to improve before arriving in Detroit.

“Even though I’m playing some pretty good golf, I still see some things I need to improve,” he said. “That’s got me motivated right now. I need to tighten up on a few things in my swing and shore up a few things in my putting particularly. The next three weeks I’m going to spend a lot of time putting. I’m missing putts that normally I’m better at and I don’t know if my speed is off or what. Maybe that’s because the speed of the greens changes from course to course. … My alignment seems to be off a little bit and I need to tighten that up.

“I’ll need to work on short game stuff up there because it appears that your first cut around the green is very short, but then you go into grass that we’re not familiar with down here. It won’t do me any good to practice chipping out of Bermuda rough (here), when I’m going to be playing out of a whole different grass, for sure.”

Taking care of himself physically is as big a key as his swing, Nelson said. He plans to arrive on Aug. 25 for a reception that night, then spend a couple of days working more on his putting and chipping than other aspects of his game.

“It hit me the other day that qualifying is step 1 of 10, because you’ve got two 18-hole medal play matches Saturday and Sunday, then you go into bracketed match play on Monday,” Nelson said. “If you keep advancing, you play two rounds for the next three days and then you have the finals (on) the final day. If you keep going, that’s a lot of golf. I’ve got to somehow keep some fuel in the tank. So I’m not going to go burn myself out in practice rounds when the majority of the stuff I need to do is — I’m not going to worry about tee to green, I’ll just work on short game stuff mostly. There’s a lot of golf coming up and I’m going to have to eat right and rest and hopefully keep advancing. I’ve got to keep my energy level up.”

Nelson admits his excitement level is building.

“Heck yeah. This is my first USGA event in probably 11 years,” he said. “I qualified for the PubLinks in 2010, but I haven’t done a whole lot since then. So I’m excited. There’s going to be a lot of good, good, good players (in the tournament). It will be interesting to see what I can do in the big fish bowl.”

Other area players competing in last week’s qualifying tournament included Fairhope’s John Wright (1 under), Mobile’s Richard Jeffers (6 over) and Daphne’s Hamp Andrews (7 over).

U.S. Women’s Senior Am in Point Clear

The U.S. Women’s Senior Amateur will be played Sept. 10-15 at Lakewood Golf Club in Point Clear. The tournament will feature a 132-player field and qualifying is currently underway at courses across the country. The tournament was scheduled to be played at Lakewood last year but was canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions. The tournament will feature two rounds of stroke play, with the top 64 players advancing to match play to determine the champion.

Redman is U.S. Senior Women’s Open

Mobile native Susie Redman, now living at The Woodlands, Texas, where she is a golf instructor at The Woodlands Golf Club, took part in last week’s U.S Women’s Senior Open at Brookline Country Club in Connecticut. Redman, whose son John, a former assistant basketball coach at the University of Mobile, served as her caddy, shot 78-75 and missed the cut by one stroke. Annika Sorenstam won the tournament, posting a 72-hole score of 12 under, winning by eight shots. Liselotte Neumann finished second at 4 under, followed by Laura Davie at 3 under and Catriona Matthew and Yuko Saito at 2 under.

State Match Play set

The 20th Alabama State Match Play tournament and the first Alabama State Senior Match Play tournament is set to begin Thursday, Aug. 5, at the Auburn University Club. Play continues through Sunday. Several area golfers are entered in the competition. The list includes Fairhope’s Robert Jaeger, Stephen Baker, Brett Greene and John Wright; Point Clear’s Haymes Snedeker and Brinson Holder; Spanish Fort’s Brent Cooper; Saraland’s Dawson Farni; Daphne’s Hamp Andrews; and Mobile’s Thomas Iturbe, Jeffrey Darst, George Burch, Willie McFadden, Kyle Cornelius and Phillip Darst.

U.S. Kids World participants

Golfers from the Lagniappe coverage area recently qualified and competed in the U.S. Kids World Championships in North Carolina, which was played on several courses in the Pinehurst area, including Pinehurst No 8. In boys’ play, Foley’s Matthew DeRoy placed tied for seventh in the Boys 8 age division and Waylen White of Daphne took part in the Boys 12 competition. In girls’ play, Mobile’s Grayson Kelly took part in the Girls 10 division while Fairhope’s Jade Neves placed T22 in Girls 11.

Jimmy Green winners

The Jimmy Green Junior Golf Tour made its most recent stop at the Spring Hill College Golf Course on July 27. A big field of participants took part in the event, the last regular season tournament of the year for the tour. Chunchula’s Manton Davidson won the Boys 16-18 division, with Semmes’ Kylie Johnston taking the Girls 16-18 division. Other winners included: Mobile’s Powell Zundel (Boys 13-15), Fairhope’s Addison Spears (Girls 13-15), Loxley’s Murray Walker (Boys 11-12 A), Mobile’s Murray Seifert (Boys 11-12 B), Spanish Fort’s Sara Carter Hare (Girls 11-12 A), Coden’s Anna Osterman (Girls 11-12 B), Foley’s Walker Reissiger (Boys 10-Under A), Mobile’s Joe Hamilton (Boys 10-Under B) and Mobile’s Kaylee Harrison (Girls 10-Under B).

The Jimmy Green Junior Tour’s Summer Championship was scheduled to take place at Azalea City Golf Course on Tuesday. Results of the event were not available at press time.

Par 3 Challenge at Heron Lakes

Heron Lakes Country Club will sponsor a Par 3 Challenge on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 5 p.m. The nine-hole event will feature each hole in play being set up as a par 3 hole. Cost is $10 for members and $25 for the public and cardmembers. It is a cash-only event. Entry fee covers greens fees and cart. Closest to the pin winners will be recognized on each of the nine holes and an overall low round winner will also receive a prize. Phone the Heron Lakes pro shop to register for the tournament at 251-706-6370.