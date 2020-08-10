A neurosurgeon with Mobile Infirmary has been charged with manslaughter after a single-vehicle accident resulted in the death of a University of South Alabama medical school student.

According to police, Dr. Jonathan Nakhla, 36, was arrested Monday evening without incident and booked on a single charge of manslaughter. His arrest comes more than a week after Nakhla was injured in an accident that killed 24-year-old Samantha Alison Thomas.

According to the Mobile Police Department, Nakhla and Alison were traveling together on the Interstate 65 Service Road in Mobile around 12:41 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1, when the vehicle Nakhla was driving left the roadway and rolled into a ditch in front of the Econo Lodge hotel.

Thomas succumbed to her injury on the scene, while Nakhla was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Mobile Director of Public Safety James Barber told Langipape Tuesday alcohol was involved in the crash.

It’s unclear why Nakhla wasn’t charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, though Barber said it isn’t entirely uncommon for DUIs are dropped when more serious offenses like manslaughter are on the table.

As of 12 p.m., Aug. 11, Nakhla was still in custody at the Mobile County Metro Jail. Lagniappe will provide more information as it’s released by authorities.