In the natural world, adaptation to change is necessary for survival. These days, the same old adage could be applied to the music world as well. The sporadic nature of COVID-19 has not only forced artists to rethink ways of showcasing and distributing their music, but other facets of the musical world also have had to restructure business for this new reality.

Last week, Lagniappe delved into the local vinyl scene to see how retail stores are paying the bills during the COVID-19 crisis. Local recording studios like Dauphin Street Sound are also having to assess business practices and adapt with the ever-changing music scene.

According to the studio’s chief engineer, Keylan Laxton, Dauphin Street Sound began to see the effects of COVID-19 on business long before Gov. Kay Ivey issued stay-at-home orders. In fact, Laxton said Dauphin Street Sound began to hear about the possible future effects of COVID-19 on the music world in the early part of the year.

“We had a lot of clients who are touring artists start to cancel their sessions in the early to mid part of February,” Laxton said. “Then, a lot of the people who had sessions scheduled for March totally took it off the books, especially when everybody’s gigs got canceled the second week of March. We really got hit hard. The second week of March, we went from having a 50 percent to 60 percent booked calendar to nothing in a few days.”

Laxton said the new COVID-19 guidelines forced Dauphin Street Sound to reassess day-to-day business. The staff found themselves confused as to which guidelines to follow, especially since there were no guidelines specifically for recording studios. Laxton said the studio decided to institute the same guidelines as local music stores, such as Guitar Center. After the studio instituted those measures, local artists began trickling through the door in April. Meanwhile, Laxton said, the staff spent April thinking about how to reinvent some aspects of Dauphin Street Sound in order to keep the mics warm.

“We had done a lot of country, a lot of rock and a lot of blues,” Laxton said. “We were really missing out on a lot of local hip-hop and rap, which we have so much of in Alabama. So, we started to really push to get a lot of hip-hop and rap in here.”

This drive to fill Dauphin Street Sound with hip-hop beats and lyrics proved to be a smart decision. Over the past few months, Laxton said, Dauphin Street Sound has become a destination for the recording needs of the hip-hop world, both on the local and national levels.

Among the notable hip-hop artists utilizing the studio, local rap superstar/restaurateur Yung Bleu chose Dauphin Street Sound to lay down tracks for his next release. After Yung Bleu’s positive experience in the studio, Laxton said, more and more hip-hop artists began to schedule sessions.

“[Yung Bleu’s] getting 19 million streams a month,” Laxton said. “Having guys like that come in and speak highly of this space … We’ve seen a big influx of hip-hop artists coming in.”

Overall, Laxton said, the COVID-19 crisis has shattered what he describes as almost a “naive” view of the music world as a whole. When the crisis began, Laxton thought artists would just “write-off” recording new music. COVID-19 has taught Laxton he should never disregard the human need to create music. He has discovered that music is just as vital to human existence as oxygen.

“Never count out music,” Laxton said. “It’s more of a necessity than any vice that anyone has. It’s like working out for some people. They can’t go three or four days without working out. I’ve learned that music is like that for a lot of different people.”

While COVID-19 continues to dictate the nation’s social and financial activities, Dauphin Street Sound is busy filling its calendar with sessions from both local up-and-comers as well as major label artists. Even longtime Gulf Coast vocalist Taylor Hicks and iconic actor Morgan Freeman have stopped by the studio to record tracks for upcoming projects. However, the COVID-19 crisis has led Laxton to focus on a different aspect of the local music industry for the future.

With a growing variety of venues, studios and artists on the local level, Laxton feels it is time for a local contingency of artist management firms, distribution outlets and record labels to be established. He feels that these additions to our music scene would be yet another reason for Azalea City artists to do business within the city limits as opposed to looking to bigger cities such as Nashville or New Orleans.

“A majority of the younger people doing music without a music industry infrastructure in place aren’t able to go play a gig and then talk to a guy from a record label on a set break and get some insight,” Laxton explained. “They’re not able to bump into a publishing agent while they’re out and about and pick up on a few things to learn.”

Laxton wants the recording studio and its staff to be able to consult up-and-coming artists on what steps to take after the recording sessions have ended. He wants the studio to showcase the numerous publishing and distribution options that await an artist who has just recorded an album.

Laxton said he plans on kindling this music scene evolution in the postsecondary world. In the coming months, Laxton wants to challenge local colleges and universities to provide a more in-depth experience in music industry classes. He hopes this will create a music industry classroom environment that will challenge students with real-world problems and potential solutions that can be used in future musical endeavors on the local front and beyond.

“The biggest thing on my plate and one of my partner’s plates is to try to get one of these universities involved where they will send interns to us,” Laxton said. “Having something like that where we can further the education of the young people here will create a situation where we don’t have to export our talent to bigger cities.”