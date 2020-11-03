The Eastern Shore cities of Daphne and Fairhope are under new leadership this week, as Mayors Robin LeJeune and Sherry Sullivan, respectively, were sworn in Monday night. Also making their debut on the Daphne City Council were District 2 Councilman Steve Olen and District 6 Councilman Benjamin Hughes. In Fairhope, Corey Martin began his first term representing Place 2. All other incumbents were reelected.

In Fairhope, where the mayoral salary increased this term from $34,400 to $85,000, the council also appointed Sullivan as utilities superintendent, awarding her an additional salary of $25,000. The mayoral salary has long been a point of contention in the city of roughly 22,000 residents. Unlike her predecessor, Tim Kant, when former Mayor Karin Wilson was elected in 2016, Wilson refused to accept the dual position as utilities superintendent and the accompanying $60,000 salary Kant was paid, opting to use the funds to hire a professional engineer instead.

As Wilson explained at the time, “Allowing the mayor to hold two taxpayer-funded positions that control two separate checkbooks has proven to be a risk for our city in the past. Therefore, I believe the best course of action for the city of Fairhope is to have a full-time mayor who is compensated by a single, appropriate salary.”

Councilman Jack Burrell, who was appointed Monday as council president for the ninth year in a row, said the additional salary would be paid for in monthly installments by the utility system, which is on a separate budget from the city’s general fund. He said in spite of the raises approved by the council last year, the statutory position of utilities superintendent is commonly awarded to mayors “in hundreds of cities throughout the state of Alabama.”

Alabama Code 11-43-80 allows municipalities that own and operate their own utilities systems to appoint mayors as utility supervisors, where they “shall serve as purchasing agent and make all purchases authorized … shall keep a check on meter readings and bids for service of the system and see that the collections thereof are made, shall see that the system or systems are kept in proper repair and operation, shall keep an inventory showing the supplies and equipment on hand for such system or systems, shall keep a full and complete monthly financial statement of all operation costs and receipts and keep a proper inventory of the fiscal assets of such system or systems, and shall handle all such data and information relative to such system or systems available.”

For the service, the City Council shall pay the mayor an additional “reasonable” sum. In the organizational meeting Monday, the council did not discuss the $35,000 discrepancy between Kant and Sullivan serving in the utilities superintendent capacity.

“The mayor is already the head of utilities as the chief executive officer of the city, so I believe naming [Sullivan as utilities superintendent] is only natural,” Burrell explained. In the same meeting, the council defunded and eliminated the position of operations supervisor, which had been filled during Wilson’s term by professional engineers. Burrell said no employee was terminated by the move, and he expected Operation Supervisor Mike Allison to return to his previous role as electrical superintendent.

“With strong superintendents in place for each utility, this position will not be necessary,” Sullivan wrote in response to questions last week.

“I don’t think you have to be an engineer to be head of utilities — it’s more of a business position — and I have confidence Mayor Sullivan will do a good job in managing the affairs of utilities as superintendent of utilities. And if we don’t like the job she is doing … we can always change the way it’s done,” Burrell said.

The city is currently completing a $10 million sewer upgrade and is defending a lawsuit from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) over sewage spills.

Also at the organizational meeting, Lisa Hanks was reappointed city clerk, Kim Creech was reappointed city treasurer, Stephanie Hollinghead was reappointed chief of police and Marcus McDowell was reappointed as city attorney. Separately, the council approved a fee schedule to retain law firm Hand Arendall Harrison Sale as litigation attorneys and for matters concerning the Fairhope Planning and Zoning Commission.

In brief comments afterward, Sullivan thanked her family, friends and supporters. She said, “There will be tough decisions to make and there will be days when I question why I ran for mayor, but none of that will overshadow the love that I have for our community.” She pledged to cooperate with the council, make decisions in the best interest of the community and have an open-door policy.

In Daphne, where municipal utilities were turned over to a separate board of directors decades ago, Mayor LeJeune will be paid a salary of $75,000 per year. His previous position of president of the City Council was filled by second-term District 4 Representative Doug Goodlin.

Candice Antinerella was reappointed city clerk, David Carpenter was reappointed chief of police, Kelli Reid was reappointed treasurer and Jay Ross was reappointed city attorney.

“It’s a true honor and pleasure to serve this community in a new role,” LeJeune said. “It’s a blessing to be in the community and serve this community and I look forward to continuing that … We’re going to do great things together.”