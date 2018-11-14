Three new members of the Baldwin County Commission took the oath of office this morning, joining Commissioner Skip Gruber, a four-term incumbent. In the Commission’s first agenda item, Gruber was unanimously voted chairman.

All four are Republican, winning handily in a county where only a single Democrat mounted a campaign for the Commission, and where nearly 80 percent of Republican voters cast straight-ticket ballots Nov. 6.

Representing District 1 in northern Baldwin County is James “Jeb” Ball, who narrowly defeated 30-year incumbent Frank Burt in the primary election in June. Ball is a lifelong resident of the county and works as program director for Baldwin Substance Abuse Services supervising court-ordered classes.

Advertisements

In District 2, which covers the Eastern Shore including Spanish Fort, Daphne and Fairhope, Joe Davis replaces Chris Elliott, who was elected to State Senate District 32. Previously a Daphne city councilman, Davis is a native of Thomasville who moved to Daphne in 2006 after retiring from First United Security Bank as director of the brokerage and investments division. In his statement of economic interest filed with the Alabama Ethics Commission, Davis listed self employment at J&J Contractors on County Road 64 in Daphne.

District 3 Commissioner Billie Jo Underwood forced two-term incumbent Tucker Dorsey into the primary runoff election July 17, winning with a convincing 64 percent of the vote. A partner in the public accounting firm Giles Underwood and Wilson LLC, Underwood also lives on a pecan farm in Summerdale.

The commissioners also approved appointments to various boards and committees and rescheduled meetings over the next two months to accomodate the holidays.