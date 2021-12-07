With a new buyer interested in property near the Hank Aaron Stadium footprint at McGowin Park, a contract extension with the facility’s management group is currently in limbo.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s chief of staff, James Barber, said the Little family, owners of the property where the stadium sits, had initially approached the city about separating some additional land from the lease agreement related to the stadium.

“There’s 12 acres outside the footprint of the stadium that was not being used by the city,” Barber said. “They wanted to separate that from the agreement.”

The hope was, Barber said, the property could be sold. Since those negotiations began, he said, a buyer of the property has emerged.

“We really can’t move forward until we know what will happen with the buyer,” Barber said.

It’s unclear exactly whether the buyer in question wants to purchase the 12-acre parcel or a larger parcel that includes the stadium footprint. However, city spokeswoman Candace Cooksey did confirm that the city is in a “holding pattern” until the issue with the buyer is resolved.

At the same time, the city wants to pursue a contract extension with the Mobile Sports and Entertainment Group (MSEG) to allow that company to manage the stadium. Until everything is sorted out with a new possible buyer, Barber said, the city is in a holding pattern. Meanwhile, MSEG’s contract runs out in March.

“The problem they’re having is a lot of their entertainment is booked as long as a year out,” Barber said. “They can’t book anything.”

Joe Little III, a member of the Little family, did not return a phone call seeking comment for this story.

Ari Rosenbaum, president of MSEG, acknowledged the uncertainty has put a hitch in the company’s plans for the stadium.

“It has hampered our planning ability right now,” Rosenbaum said. “We’re doing the best we can.”

There are some plans for baseball in the works, he said, and the company is still working to bring the Savannah Bananas back for another year.

“We hope we can do one game, maybe two,” Rosenbaum said of the Bananas. “People loved it [last year]. We get asked about it all the time.”

MSEG has been managing the stadium since Dec. 15, 2019, and has been dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic ever since. Despite the challenges, Rosenbaum is eager to extend the deal with the city.

“We want to be here as long as possible,” he said.

In addition to baseball tournaments and games, Hank Aaron Stadium is known for drive-thru Halloween and Christmas lights shows in the facility’s parking lot. The shows contain more than 1.5 million lights and attract thousands of visitors each year, Rosenbaum said. This year’s Halloween show brought in 34,000 visitors and 117,000 saw both the Halloween and Christmas shows last year, he said.