SUBMITTED — Two new cabins were declared open for business at Meaher State Park today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Conservation Commissioner Chris Blankenship and State Parks Director Greg Lein.

The cabins overlook Ducker Bay, which connects Bay John and the Blakeley River just off Mobile Bay. The new cabins, called Heron House and Eagle’s Nest, are adjacent to the two other cabins available in the park – Catfish Cavern and Redfish Retreat.

“This is a wonderful park with a beautiful view in all directions,” Blankenship said. “These cabins will bring our visitors years of enjoyment and we’re happy to provide them as one of the many amenities available here at Meaher.”

Each cabin is approximately 375 square feet. The Heron House is 100 percent compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, with a queen bed along with two twin beds. The Eagle’s Nest cabin has a queen bed with a fold-out queen size couch. Both have a bathroom with a shower, small kitchens and living rooms. All linens and utensils are provided.

“More modern camping space is something that our guests want and we’re proud to be able to provide here at Meaher,” said Lein. “All the Meaher Cabins by the Bay offer spectacular views, especially for early risers who can sit on the porches and enjoy the sunrise.”

Rates, not including taxes and fees, are $104 per night on weekdays (Sunday-Thursday) and $116 per night on Fridays and Saturdays, with a two-night minimum on weekends and three-night minimums on holidays.