The city’s attempt to renovate the Civic Center property could come into sharper focus, following a meeting of the City Council’s administrative services committee next week.

The group will discuss the scope of work and a proposal for a new master plan of the 22-acre site by urban planner Jeff Speck at a meeting Tuesday following the regular City Council meeting.

District 2 Councilman William Carroll, who represents the downtown area, chairs the committee. He will be joined on the committee by Council Vice President Gina Gregory and District 6 Councilman Scott Jones.

The meeting will be held in the Council’s conference room located on the 9th floor of Government Plaza.

This will be a working session for the council. Public comments will not be taken.