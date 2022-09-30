The city’s attempt to renovate the Civic Center property could come into sharper focus, following a meeting of the City Council’s administrative services committee next week.
The group will discuss the scope of work and a proposal for a new master plan of the 22-acre site by urban planner Jeff Speck at a meeting Tuesday following the regular City Council meeting.
District 2 Councilman William Carroll, who represents the downtown area, chairs the committee. He will be joined on the committee by Council Vice President Gina Gregory and District 6 Councilman Scott Jones.
The meeting will be held in the Council’s conference room located on the 9th floor of Government Plaza.
This will be a working session for the council. Public comments will not be taken.
