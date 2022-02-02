As the Mobile City Council debates a possible urban camping ban, Dale Pfeiffer wants to take a different approach to dealing with issues facing the homeless.

Pfeiffer has launched an initiative that would provide so-called tiny homes to those seeking shelter. Driftwood Village would be a new concept in Mobile, but it is one that has been used across the country to help shelter the homeless.

“We’re in the planning stages right now and people have come out of the woodwork to help out,” Pfeiffer said.

The concept behind Driftwood Village would be similar to villages in Seattle, Pfeiffer said. A plot of land would include a communal shower and bathroom facility in the center with homes built to the Alabama minimum of 150 square feet around the outside.

“It would be transitional,” he said. “Residents would be allowed to live there for two years and we’d put services around them.”

Pfeiffer said he’s working on a proposal and as the concept launched, “younger, more progressive” couples have offered to pay to build the first several small structures. In less than a week, he said, five structures have already been paid for.

“We’re bringing the community together,” he said.

One of the remaining hurdles is where to put the first village.

“Seattle has one or two in each council district,” Pfieffer said. “We want one district here to step up to the plate.”

Camping ban debate

As for the camping ban, Pfeiffer said he and his wife, Reba, are against it as proposed.

“We’re against it primarily because there’s nowhere for them to go right now,” he said. “Let’s give them a place to go.”

Other residents spoke out against the proposed camping ban at Tuesday’s regular City Council meeting. Councilors approved amendments to the draft ordinance that would set a maximum fine of $500 for camping without a permit, but allow camping with a permit.

The Rev. Tonny Algood, of the United Methodist Church Inner City Mission, said the proposed ordinance would discriminate against the homeless in the city.

“Where are those people going to go?” Algood asked councilors. “How can we worship a homeless Jesus on Sunday and criminalize the homeless every other day.”

Christy Dupree said passing the ban will only cause the homeless to move and become more desperate.

“It will increase crime citywide,” she said. “Getting rid of the camps is not a solution. A solution is to hopefully create a homeless village, like in some other cities.”

The council delayed a vote on the draft ordinance until March 5. The council’s public safety committee will hold a meeting on the proposed ban following its regular meeting on Wednesday, March 2.