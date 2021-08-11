Ellis Foster Jr. wanted to become a developer, so he found the “biggest and ugliest” house he could and got started. With the city’s help, the structure at 910 Virginia Street was completely renovated and is the newest addition to Mobile’s affordable housing stock.

Before Foster’s work, the duplex was maybe just months from demolition as a stalwart on the city’s blight list. It was in bad shape, Foster said.

“It was in total disrepair,” he said. “There was a drug infestation and it smelled horrible. The floors were sinking and falling in, stuff like that.”

The elderly former owner could not keep the structure up, Foster said, and he had gone through a string of bad tenants.

“He kind of just let it go downhill over the past few years and hadn’t done anything,” he said.

Foster bought it with eyes on turning it around. After taking out a personal loan for the renovation, Foster called contacts he had made in real estate and got connected to a city employee, who was able to get him in front of Senior Director of Neighborhood Development James Roberts. Foster was able to get a facade grant from the city for work on the outside of the house and a Community Development Block Grant from the city’s cache of U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funds to fix up the inside. The CDBG funding means the structure has to be affordable housing.

This site and it’s two units, Roberts said, count toward Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s goal of 1,100 new affordable housing units.

From there, the project called for some extra attention, due to the age of the house. Foster said it was hard finding contractors willing to do the things that needed to be done.

“A lot of the plaster I was able to repair and get it back and that’s one of the things that took me a while, to find someone willing to take on that plaster job because a lot of contractors don’t do plaster anymore,” he said. “They would prefer to tear it out and do drywall, but I was able to get somebody to blend drywall and plaster together.”

The whole process took Foster about a year and a half, but he said it was worth the stress at times and he’s happy with the outcome.

“I’m very satisfied and very happy,” Foster said. “I can’t lie and say that going through the process I didn’t get discouraged because it was so much work. I went through a lot of contractors because it took a brave group of individuals to say we can do this and we can do this, but some people didn’t want to put their hands on it.”

Foster will rent the duplex out using Housing Choice vouchers. He plans to interview prospective tenants soon and hopes to have both units occupied by next month.

“The first of next month is when I’m looking for my first tenant,” he said. “I’ve had countless people stop by and ask and offer. I am going to sit down and talk with them and ask about their goals and all that.”

Roberts said market rate for a unit at 910 Virginia Street would be between $750 and $950 per month, depending upon the number of bedrooms. The voucher, therefore, would make up the difference between what a low-income renter can afford to pay and what the market rate actually is, Roberts said.

Foster doesn’t want to end his partnership with the city. The new real estate developer is a certified disadvantaged business enterprise contractor and he wants to continue helping the city renovate affordable housing units.

Stimpson’s administration, through an office of supplier diversity, began a program certifying DBEs to help the city come into compliance with the Zoghby Act — the state law that set up the city’s current form of government — which states to make “a best effort” to give 15 percent of contractors to minority owned firms.

The city and Supplier Diversity Manager Archnique Kidd refer to this list of certified DBEs whenever a contract for work is let. Roberts said there is a need for black developers on the certified list.

“Archinique has put together a good list of trade groups, roofers, electricians, but there are not a lot of developers,” he said.

For his part, Foster is excited to help out on upcoming affordable housing projects, including the development of the property where the former Mae Eanes Middle School sits.

“My real estate goal is to be a developer on the commercial level, but also affordable housing,” Foster said. “I would like to not only be a fly on the wall for the Mae Eanes project and learn and grow, but also produce one of those projects on my own with the city as I grow my career.”