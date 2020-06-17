The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) has announced that its “Freshwater Fishing” license plate has been redesigned. It is now available through probate offices statewide.

This replaces the original “Freshwater Fishing” license plate that had a tan background. The new design features an Alabama bass and white crappie on a blue underwater background. The vehicle tag can be personalized with up to six alphanumeric characters.

The cost for the new license plate is $50 annually. Proceeds from the sale of the license plate will support freshwater habitat enhancement, aquatic wildlife species protection and restoration, conservation education, bass genetic research, sport fish disease research, invasive species management and public water fish stockings.

For more information about the license plate, contact your local probate office or the ADCNR Fisheries Section at 334-242-3471.

Foley Sports back in business

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected many athletic events. Among those feeling the impact has been the Foley Sports Tourism (FST) group.

The tide began to change when Governor Kay Ivey amended Alabama’s “Safer at Home” order to allow sports tourism events to resume with new guidelines starting this week.

“Foley Sports Tourism has been busy over the last few weeks working with our tournament directors to return to play as soon as possible,” said David Thompson, the director of recreation and sports tourism for FST. “Several tournaments have been scheduled, rescheduled and scheduled again. We are excited to announce that we will be moving forward with three tournaments during the first week we can return to business.”

On Tuesday, the USSSA Summer Season got underway with the first of seven weeks of baseball and softball at the Foley Sports Complex. On Saturday, FST will host an outdoor soccer tournament with Snap Soccer and an indoor volleyball tournament with Lower Alabama Volleyball and Gulf Coast Region Volleyball. FST will also host the Stars and Stripes basketball tournament and the Big Wave soccer tournament June 27-28.

“All three of our first-week event partners have been incredibly patient and are working hard with us to create the safest possible environment to encourage visitors back to our facilities,” Thompson said. With that goal in mind, FST has taken the following steps:

* Installing a top-of-the-line UV-C light for the Foley Event Center HVAC system. This light will purify the air that cycles through the system, killing 99.9 percent of airborne pathogens;

* Adding additional signage, hand-sanitizing stations and touchless hand dryers;

* Incorporating a new screening process for visitors;

* And creating a list of stringent cleaning and disinfecting policies aimed at keeping all participants and spectators safe.

College honors

* The Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) has announced its 2019-20 All-Faculty Team. Representing the University of Mobile is J.B. Locke, director of administrative services in the School of Business.

“Wow! This is a wonderful surprise,” she said. “I am honored to be selected. I love working with all of our student-athletes and coaches.”

Each SSAC athletic department submits one faculty member from their institution that has gone above and beyond in support of student-athletes.

* A total of 56 University of South Alabama student-athletes recently received their undergraduate degrees and were honored as part of the school’s virtual graduation ceremony following the conclusion of the spring semester. The full list can be found at usajaguars.com.

Among that group were the Jaguar Female and Male Student-Athletes of the Year — Briana Morris (soccer) and Josh Ajayi (men’s basketball) — along with the previous winner of the Female Award — Emilie Berge (women’s track and field), a three-time All-American and an individual Sun Belt Conference champion on five occasions.

Nine other individuals who picked up all-Sun Belt honors throughout their careers at South were recognized as well, including: Connor Allred (men’s track and field), Riley Cole (football), Iva Durdanovic and Kelley Hartman (volleyball), Savannah Jones and Shaforia Kines (women’s basketball), Rasmus Karlsson (men’s golf), Trhae Mitchell (men’s basketball) and Justice Stanford (soccer).

* Spring Hill College’s (SHC) Department of Athletics has announced the winners of its top student-athlete awards for the 2019-20 academic year. Soccer forward/midfielder Alex Lipinski was named the Male Senior Athlete of the Year, while softball catcher/first baseman Aly Fowler won the Female Senior Athlete of the Year Award in recognition of their outstanding careers.

Basketball forward Chase Shellman and court/beach volleyball player Kassandra Fairly were recognized as the Athletes of the Year for their achievements over the past season.

First awarded in 2014, the Spirit of the Badger Award is presented to the male and female student-athletes who best exemplified the spirit of SHC athletics through dedication, tenacity and team spirit. Winning for the men was cross-country and track & field runner Joe Butler. For the women, the recipient was senior softball student coach Sarah Johnson, who moved from the field to the dugout in the summer of 2019 because of injuries she obtained over a successful three-year career on The Hill.

The full list of awards can be found at shcbadgers.com.