A gunfight left one dead at Pelican Point Friday night.

Baldwin County Sheriff’s Deputies and Fairhope police responded Friday night to the Pelican Point recreation area located at the end of Baldwin County Road 1 in Fairhope for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two people shot.

One subject, who had been shot in the head, was airlifted to a hospital in Mobile. The other was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Baldwin County Major Crimes Lt. Andre Reid, a preliminary investigation indicates there was an altercation going on between a man, later identified as Gregory Johnson, 50, of Fairhope, and an unidentified woman. A man who was at the nearby boat ramp attempted to intervene in the altercation.

Officials say Johnson produced a handgun and shot the man in the head. The wounded man was able to obtain his own firearm and fire back at Johnson. Johnson was struck multiple times and died at the scene. The unidentified man is in stable condition at a Mobile hospital.

The female involved in the original altercation has yet to be identified. Despite an earlier report, no one was detained at the scene.

The Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office and the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office are assisting in the investigation.

If anyone has any information on this case, please contact the sheriff’s office at 251-937-0202.