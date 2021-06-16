Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s signing of a “ceremonial lease” last Thursday for a new first precinct building for the Mobile Police Department (MPD) has caused a stir among members of the City Council.

In a letter to Council President Levon Manzie, Councilwoman Bess Rich suggested council members should send “a clear message” to Stimpson for signing the lease agreement without first gaining council approval.

“The action [Thursday morning] is totally inappropriate and once again places the council as irrelevant and bypasses the council’s legislative authority,” Rich wrote. “I will not be silent and allow this to happen, for I care greatly about the role of the Mobile City Council as mandated and required by state law on behalf of the citizens we each represent. I would greatly appreciate all council members joining me in sending a clear message to the administration that this agreement/lease signed has no legal authority and the mayor should apologize to council for overstepping his authority.”

The agreement, which was placed on the council agenda for Tuesday’s regular meeting, would move the first precinct from its current location on Virginia Street to a location inside a strip mall on Dauphin Island Parkway. The move, administration officials said during a press conference Thursday, June 10, would improve response times and could help lead to a better relationship between officers and the community.

In a statement released Friday afternoon, Stimpson’s office defended the move, emphasizing the press event Thursday was ceremonial in nature and not the final lease.

“I am as perplexed as I am dismayed by the correspondence from Councilwoman Bess Rich regarding the great news about a proposed police precinct on Dauphin Island Parkway,” Stimpson said in the statement. “I was joined yesterday by Councilman C.J. Small and members of the police department to announce that we have negotiated a long-term lease agreement with the property owners for a long-awaited Parkway precinct. During our press conference, we had a ceremonial signing of the lease agreement.”

In the statement, Stimpson compared the ceremonial lease signing to a presentation of a giant check, “which everyone knows is not legal tender.”

“As part of the legislative body, it is Mrs. Rich’s right to vote in favor or against any agenda item my administration places before her,” Stimpson said in the statement. “However, she does not have the right to dictate when I inform the public of what I am asking the legislative body to consider.”

Councilman Fred Richardson, who is challenging Stimpson for mayor in the 2021 municipal election, initially leaked Rich’s letter to the public by posting it to Facebook Friday. Richardson accused Stimpson of seeking sole credit for the move.

“It seems to me that Mayor Stimpson didn’t want anybody else to get credit,” Richardson said. “The law gives Stimpson authority over the finances, but he can’t spend it before council authorizes it.”

Even if the lease was ceremonial, Richardson said Stimpson’s nightly newsletter from Thursday was misleading. The newsletter mentioned Stimpson “signed paperwork to secure” the building and did not mention the signing was ceremonial.

“He put out that he signed a lease,” Richardson said. “How were Bess and I or the public supposed to know it was a fake lease?”

As for the location of the new precinct, Richardson said he doesn’t have enough information to know if he supports it or not. He said he has separate, unaddressed questions about what impact moving the precinct from District 2 to District 3 would have.

At the council meeting Tuesday, June 15, Rich responded to Stimpson’s explanation by doubling down on her belief the move was inappropriate and in violation of the Zoghby Act, which is the state law that set up Mobile’s current form of government. Like Richardson, Rich argued the word “secured” in the mayor’s newsletter made it seem the signing of the lease was more than ceremonial.

“It made no mention in the newsletter that the agreement needed council approval,” Rich said.

Rich also argued the council has not been made aware of the strategic public safety plan and many of her requests, including for a copy of the city’s organizational chart, have been ignored.

“So much for transparency,” Rich said, before taking a shot at one of Stimpson’s actions after first being elected to office in 2013. “I’ve never had to take down a door to preach transparency; my door is always open.”

City attorney Ricardo Woods told Rich the Zoghby Act is “silent” on whether the mayor can sign a ceremonial lease without first coming to council. He argued Stimpson can decide to disseminate information to the public when he pleases.

Small defended Stimpson, telling his colleagues the mayor told media members present at the signing it still required council approval. He said he didn’t feel Stimpson was being disrespectful.

Community centers

Five of the city’s 12 community centers have begun hosting organized summer camps again for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started. The camps, which are run by the city’s Parks and Recreation staff, charge $50 and allow children to participate in educational activities, Parks and Recreation Director Shonda Smith told councilors.

Smith spoke to council during the meeting to clear up what she called “misinformation” about the camps, which had been discussed publicly by Richardson.

Smith said while the camps charge $50 per child, the participants are given breakfast, lunch and a snack in addition to the scheduled programming for the day. She added the department staff know not to turn any child away who cannot pay the fee. Instead, she said children who cannot pay are given a task to complete to make up for it. In some cases, children who can’t pay pick up trash.

Richardson said he doesn’t believe children who can’t pay should have to work off the debt, as the community centers were founded to help those in low-to-moderate income households.

“I’m not for no work,” he said. “I’m for leaving the kids alone.”

Richardson advocated for budgeting the expense of the camps next time and allowing the city to pay for them to make them free for everyone who wishes to participate.

“Put it in the budget,” he said. “We’ll pay for it. Don’t charge these children one nickel.”