A new head band director for John L. LeFlore Magnet High School is on administrative leave just one day after being hired, as allegations surfaced of past sexual misconduct with a student while he was a high school teacher in Louisiana.

Robert Myricks Lewis, 38, was announced as LeFlore’s new band Director on Tuesday and information began circulating Wednesday morning on social media about his possible criminal history. According to local media reports, Lewis was employed this past spring with Prichard Preparatory School teaching music to elementary school teachers before accepting the new job with the Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS).

MCPSS Director of Communications Rena Philips said the system was made aware of the allegations the same day Lewis was announced as the new band director and has been investigating since.

An arrest report by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office states Lewis was arrested on Jan. 22, 2015, and charged with forcible rape and prohibited sexual conduct between educator and student while a band director at Scotlandville Magnet High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was released on a $100,000 bond.

According to affidavit reports, Lewis allegedly gave one of his 17-year-old students a ride home from a school function in November 2014 and was accused of making sexual advances toward the student. She reportedly pushed him away. However, the two continued texting after the incident.

Lewis allegedly made other advances later that month when the student’s parents left town. Lewis reportedly brought dinner to the student’s house and attempted to initiate sex when the student told him no. He allegedly ignored the student and continued to have sex. The relationship continued into December 2014, when Lewis went to the student’s house while her parents were not home and had consensual sex.

The age of consent in Louisiana is 17. However, it is illegal for teachers to have consensual sex with a student who is 17 or older when there is an age difference of four years or more. According to state records, Lewis was 30 at the time and had been married to another Scotlandville High teacher since June 2013. The two had a 1-year-old child at the time. They later separated in March 2016 and finalized a divorce in July 2018.

In 2019, new allegations emerged against Lewis when parents at another Baton Rouge school, Collegiate Baton Rouge, complained he was making inappropriate comments to and contact with students there.

Despite the charges, the criminal court record for East Baton Rouge Parish’s 19th Judicial District Court shows no criminal cases for Lewis. East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore did not immediately respond to requests for more information.

According to Alabama State Department of Education records, Lewis received his teaching certificate in 2011. He was recertified earlier this year, with records showing his certification as valid between March 3, 2022, and June 30, 2027. The state’s database indicates Lewis completed a criminal history background check as recently as Feb. 12, 2022.