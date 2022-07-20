Fourth in a series

As with many other region alignments this year — and for the 2023 seasons as well, since Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) reclassifications are for two-year periods — the Class 4A, Region 1 roster looks quite different than it did the previous two years.

Previously, there were seven teams in Class 4A, Region 1, while the current roster finds eight teams taking up residence now. Also, of the seven teams that were included in the region last year, only three remain. Among the teams that have moved on is Vigor, the Class 4A state champion last season. The Wolves have moved up to Class 5A, Region 1, along with another former 4A, Region 1 neighbor, Williamson.

Vigor was the region champion last year as well as the state champion, and Williamson finished fourth in the region standings, taking up two of the region’s playoff spots. Mobile Christian, another playoff team, has moved down to Class 3A, Region 1, and W.S. Neal, which was winless last season, has also moved down to Class 3A.

The only playoff team from the region from a year ago still in Class 4A, Region 1 is Jackson, which posted an 11-3 overall record. Also returning this year are St. Michael (6-3 last year) and Escambia County (2-8).

Newcomers include Bayside Academy (9-3 last year in 3A, Region 1), Wilcox Central (1-9 last year in 4A, Region 3), Orange Beach (9-2 in 2A, Region 1), Satsuma (1-9 in 5A, Region 1) and T.R. Miller (10-3 in 3A, Region 1).

So how will the region standings look at the end of the year? Who knows? But there is some guesswork, provided by Lagniappe’s Prep Picks Panel — radio show hosts Pigskin Pete and Randy Kennedy, longtime sports journalist Darron Patterson and Lagniappe sports editor Tommy Hicks.

The Prep Picks Panel favors Jackson as the team to beat, but the Aggies received just one first-place vote. St. Michael, the young program that enjoyed its first winning season a year ago under head coach Philip Rivers, is picked to finish second and grabbed two first-place votes, with Bayside Academy picked to finish third, receiving one first-place vote.

Orange Beach is picked to finish fourth and claim the region’s final playoff spot, followed in order by T.R. Miller, Satsuma, Escambia County and Wilcox Central.

It is expected to be a competitive region, for sure. Jackson, Bayside Academy and T.R. Miller have had successful programs in recent years, while St. Michael and Orange Beach are young, up-and-coming programs, and Satsuma, Escambia County and Wilcox Central are programs looking to turn things around.

The coaching situation is of interest as well. Phil Lazenby is heading into his 17th season at Bayside Academy, while Jackson’s Cody Flournoy and Wilcox Central’s Reggie Powell are heading into their fourth and fifth seasons at those schools, respectively. Orange Beach (Jamey DuBose), Escambia County (Vincent Harris) and Satsuma (Rodney Jordan) will be led by coaches in their first seasons at their respective schools. Rivers enters his second season at St. Michael and Brent Hubbard enters his fourth year at T.R. Miller.

Another interesting note — Hubbard won three state championships at Maplesville before taking the T.R. Miller job, and DuBose at Orange Beach has also won three state titles, two at Prattville and one at Central-Phenix City. Oh, and Rivers played in the NFL for 17 seasons.

Welcome to Class 4A, Region 1.

“I know there are some really good football teams in there and when you throw Jackson in there, I don’t know, it’s one of those things where you’ve got Jackson and T.R. Miller, and my opinion, I see St. Michael as a good team too,” Bayside’s Lazenby said. “Jackson is supposed to have one of the best teams they’ve had in a long, long time, and T.R. Miller just has a way of winning football games. It’s going to be tough for us; we’re moving up and we don’t really even have enough numbers [players] to basically be 3A; I think we were [moved to] 4A by one student [in enrollment] and then we have the multiplier.”

Lazenby added that Orange Beach has a lot of good players and has increased its roster numbers under DuBose and his staff.

“There’s going to be a lot of good teams in there,” he said. “Coach DuBose has been coaching for a long time and he’s been very, very successful. Philip is just such a bright young man and that quarterback experience he’s got is just so invaluable. Coach Hubbard at T.R. Miller has a great record and he’s been successful wherever he’s been. These are some really good coaches. I know Jackson got Coach Danny Powell, who was so successful at Leroy, winning state championships … he’s at Jackson as the offensive coordinator and he’s a heck of a coach too. That would be my pick [to win the region].”

Lazenby said T.R. Miller and Escambia County are the only teams with which his team has past experiences on the field. It will be a case of learning about all the other teams.

“There’s going to be a lot of newness, so thank goodness we play one of the teams we’ve played the last couple of years, so at least I’m going to have some video on them [to study],” Lazenby said. “I’m going to have to wait until that first ballgame when everybody plays to get some more video [on the other teams]. I know one thing, there’s some very good coaches and it’s going to require some study.”

New Satsuma head coach Rodney Jordan said although he’s new to the region and the Gators’ team, he is certain of one thing — it’s going to be tough.

“For the four playoff spots, there’s more teams that are perennial playoff teams than there are spots in the playoffs, so there’s going to be a team that’s disappointed at the end of the year that’s used to being in the playoffs,” he said. “There’s just not enough open spots. It’s going to be tough.

“And even though we’re dropping down from 5A, I don’t see that as a drop down in competition. You look at St. Michael — they’re growing and looking to have a breakout year. Of course, Orange Beach has Coach DuBose, who I think a lot of and he’s a really terrific coach, and he’s generated a lot of excitement in that community. He got kids to come out, and they’re going to be a strong program. Then you’ve got the Jacksons and the T.R. Millers that are the perennial state contenders in whatever classification they’re in. Then you’ve got Bayside Academy that’s just so well coached; they may not wow you in their warmups, but they’ll wow you in how they play and with their discipline and how they play the game. And Escambia County and Wilcox Central are so athletic. So all you’re doing is putting a four in front of the A instead of a five in my eyes. It’s not a drop down in competition for us. We’re going to be fighting and scratching and clawing every week. But we’re a blue-collar town, and we work hard and fight hard for everything we get.”