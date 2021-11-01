New District 2 Councilman William Carroll took time out of his comments following his swearing in on Monday morning to put his cousin City Clerk Lisa Carroll-Lambert in her place.

Growing up, Carroll told the standing-room only audience that when he would play with his cousin she would make sure to lock he and his brother upstairs. When the two boys inevitably escaped, Lisa Carroll-Lambert would tell them ‘I’m the boss of you.”

“Guess what, Lisa; I’m the boss of you now,” Carroll said as the audience laughed.

On a more serious note, Carroll used the comments to set the tone for the next four years in office. He acknowledged the importance of the 2020 Census that gave Mobile a clear black majority of over 50 percent.

“The 2020 Census has told us a lot,” he said. “We realize now our city does have a different color. Transparency and research will be important as we reapportion our city.”

This new council will have an opportunity to redraw the city’s district lines. Currently, the city’s seven districts are split into four white-majoirty districts and three black-majority districts. That could change, given the demographic moves over the last decade.

In discussing the fight for equity, Carroll brought up Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s old campaign phrase of “One Mobile.”

“This city is totally different than it used to be,” Carroll said.

Despite his apparent focus on redistricting, Carroll did mention the importance of growth both within the city and possibly through annexation.

“I’m all about growth,” he said. “I’m all about it if it’s equitable for everybody. We need to grow (from) without and within.”

Stimpson and other newly elected officials focused on what they would do over the next term. Stimpson said councilors would receive his first 100-days plan at their regular meeting on Tuesday. Stimpson highlighted several areas he wanted to focus on during the next four years. He described them as follows: protect Mobile, grow Mobile, hire Mobile, connect Mobile, enjoy Mobile, visit Mobile and Ready Mobile.

“This is a call to action,” he said. “Let us unite. If you’ve been on the sidelines the last four years, or the last eight years, let’s do everything we can to help grow the community.”

Stimpson also thanked the outgoing councilors for all they’ve done in the past eight years to help move the city forward.

District 1 Councilman Cory Penn thanked voters for the “tremendous opportunity to create change” in the community. Penn, who was sworn-in to office by local attorney Freddie Stokes, also took the opportunity during his comments to lament the lack of diversity among Mobile County Circuit Court Judges.

“Sometimes in the community we are from, we might not see leadership that looks like us,” Penn said. “Currently in the 13th Circuit there is no representation of people of color. That’s something we should think about.”

None of the 11 judges representing the Mobile County Circuit is a person of color. The county bench is made up of nine White men and two White women. The five county District judges are all White men.

“People should not just be picked because of their color, but they should be picked because they are qualified,” Penn said. “We also understand that representation is important. Mobile has a great opportunity to show our state and our country how to do it the right way.”

Penn said he would focus on five things moving forward over the next four years. They are: faith, family, finance, fitness and fun.

“That’s what I want to bring to district 1,” he said.

Councilman C.J. Small was sworn in as the District 3 representative for a third full term on the body. He was also unanimously elected to serve as the council president. He had previously served as the vice president. Small called his re-election a “blessing” and thanked voters. The moment, he said, reminded him of Nov. 20, 2012, when he was first appointed to council.

“Nine years later we have accomplished much in the city and in District 3,” he said.

Listed among the accomplishments, Small points to the rehabilitation of Ann and Baltimore streets.

“Those were two streets many thought would never be paved again,” he said.

Small also pointed to the purchase of land in Maysville for future affordable housing and the promise of food banks in areas that had traditionally been food deserts as a feather in his cap. Along with those accomplishments, Small also brought up increased funding for parks, a new police precinct on Dauphin Island Parkway, which will open early next year, the city’s purchase of waterfront property at the Brookley Aeroplex and the move of commercial air service to the area in the next three years.

“The airport is coming and new business will follow the airport,” he said. “It’s great news for the DIP area and all of District 3.”

New Councilman Ben Reynolds believes Mobile is poised to be the leading city in the region and this council will have an opportunity to see it happen.

“I am committed to giving it our best shot,” he said. “We can do it and we are well on our way.”

The council can move the city forward by following Stimpson’s lead, but also being an effective check when it needs to be.

“We must remember that we are neighbors first,” he said. “Be a good neighbor.”

Councilman Joel Daves was sworn-in for a third term in office . He said he looks forward to working with colleagues and the mayor for the next four years.

Councilman Scott Jones, who lost his father shortly after announcing his candidacy, dedicated the next four years in office to him.

“He was one of the wisest men I knew,” Jones said. “His words will stay with me today and for the next four years.”

As for the next four years, Jones called Stimpson a man of “vision” and a man of “action.” He also said he looks forward to working with him and council colleagues.

“In the next four years I hope we can say we went a long way because we worked together,” Jones said.

Councilwoman Gina Gregory was unanimously selected to be vice president of the council in what will be her fifth term representing District 7.

“It’s hard to believe how time flies,” she said. “Things have changed dramatically.”

Among those dramatic changes in 16 years, Gregory said the city is on the best financial footing it’s had in a long time and that monetary flexibility has led to big improvements to District 7. Among those improvements are many upgrades to Langan Park and the widening of Zeigler Boulevard.

In the next four years, Gregory said she wants to focus on more improvements, especially to senior facilities.

“As the population ages, we need to upgrade and improve what we do for seniors,” she said.