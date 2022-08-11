Artistic renderings of the proposed Mobile County Aquatic Center are making the rounds.
The photos, which were obtained by Lagniappe, show concepts of the planned 40,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art aquatic center. The facility is expected to be built adjacent to Mobile County’s 150-acre soccer complex on Halls Mill Road, near the intersection of I-65 and I-10. It will have a competitive 25-meter indoor short-course pool, stadium seating, a warm-up pool and locker and restroom facilities.
The initial project, which will cost between $12 million and $15 million, is estimated to take about 10 months to complete and cannot start until all the funding is in place to move forward.
Long-term plans for the aquatic center include an additional 50-meter outdoor swimming pool in Phase 2, and even a private-public run water park.
The initiative has been spearheaded by Mobile County Commissioner Connie Hudson, who hopes the aquatic facility will be swimmable by 2024. The project recently received a $1 million allocation through the county’s $58 million COVID-19 relief funds.
Hudson has been seeking third-party support as well, including the Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) which currently has no swimming pool facilities at its disposal. Hudson asked system officials to consider contributing $5 million to the project.
