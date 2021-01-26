More than a year after the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization (ESMPO) voted to remove the $2.1 billion Mobile River Bridge & Bayway project from its transportation improvement plan, prompting Gov. Kay Ivey to declare the project “dead,” a new four-point set of recommendations aims to revive it.

In a report published in December, co-authors Don Epley, Joseph Mareno and Stephen Johnson — an economist and two engineers, respectively — noted their recommendations are based on “numerous conversations, opinions and recommendations offered by local, knowledgeable parties.”

Last week, Epley said the 14 months of research leading up to the report was responsive to Ivey’s call for “local folks” to breathe new life into the project.

“The three of us started working back in August 2019 and we began talking to people — eventually, we visited with 25 to 30 people who had some involvement in the project — and it was a good conversation,” Epley said. “One of the things we heard early on was everybody wants to build the bridge, but nobody wants to pay for it. They just want a way to move forward. We moved from a researcher’s role into more of an advocate role and decided we wanted to develop our own intelligent response.”

The group’s plan, which was presented to ESMPO during a Policy Board work session earlier this month, has no suggestions for how to pay for it, other than recognizing it will likely use “federal and state funding to cover related costs.” But it also contends flexible and affordable “user charges” could be part of the equation, but only if free existing routes remain available.

Notably, the plan also retains the original Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) scope of an eight-lane Bayway and six-lane cable-stayed bridge, a plan that has already been studied — and paid for — in an environmental impact statement admitted to the Federal Register.

“We are committed to the idea that everything that is free today will remain free tomorrow,” Epley said of the existing routes. He suggested the Wallace Tunnel should be taken out of the Interstate 10 corridor altogether and remain toll-free along with the Bankhead Tunnel and the Cochrane-Africatown Bridge. But tolling, or whatever you would like to call it, on new construction, is still fair game.

“In our report, we never use the word ‘toll,’” Epley explained. “It is a ‘user charge.’ We propose to preserve the existing, free routes that have no charge, but if you elect to use the new route you are also electing to spend some money, if a charge exists.”

Epley said data from comparable tolls and user surveys indicated most drivers would tolerate a $2 average user charge for Class 1 vehicles and a $10 average user charge for Class 2 vehicles on the newly constructed route. Within that range, Epley’s team envisions “a whole spectrum of different charges, with a reasonable frequent traveler discount program.”

“We don’t know if there will be a charge — that would have to come from ALDOT — but we make sure it’s known our analysis can change depending on the financing,” Epley said. “We don’t know the final numbers; someone has to tell us if we’re having a $2 billion bridge or $4 billion bridge. There also needs to be a firm, clear statement as to what the project is all about.”

Epley asked ESMPO to consider writing a letter of support for their proposal.

“We made a presentation last week to the MPO and we told them to consider whether our three-page report is reasonable,” he said. “If so, all we’re asking is if you put a cover letter on it and send it to ALDOT, then ask them if it is feasible. We’re looking for some consensus among coastal people responsible to move this thing forward.”

Jack Burrell, an eight-year member and interim chairman of ESMPO, said he was impressed with the advisory committee’s proposal, but he believes several new plans may be in the works, and he’d like a little more time before committing a letter of support to Epley’s group.

“I haven’t seen it yet, but I’ve been getting word there is going to be a new plan presented by [ALDOT],” Burrell said. “We decided to take it off the [transportation improvement plan] because we were not in favor of the toll. There weren’t free options and that’s what we were opposed to. I don’t think anybody is necessarily against any new proposal, but I think we want to hear all of them before we hitch our wagons to one.”

ALDOT did not immediately respond to requests for information about the project’s status. Meanwhile, the ESMPO Policy Board is expected to vote Wednesday to add the project to its 2045 long-range plan’s “visionary projects list,” a move Burrell called “a good gesture.”

“I believe everyone on the MPO wants a bridge,” he said. “I’d like to have some reassurances we’ll always have toll-free routes.”

Burrell said he also took issue with the profitability of a third party in the state’s original public-private partnership concept.

“The goal should be to provide transportation infrastructure, not necessarily make profits,” he said. “The profit will be made by the commerce and tourism that travels across the road so that in itself is an investment. I don’t think a private firm or entity should profit from that. But I’m hearing [ALDOT] is taking it back on as a state project … taking it back on in-house.”

Neither Burrell nor Epley said they could speculate about the probability of a large federal infrastructure package passing under a new presidential administration and Democrat-controlled Congress, but news reports have indicated secretary of transportation nominee Pete Buttigieg intends to promote one.

“Funding opportunities are subject to change,” Epley said. “But we’re talking about $2 billion here … Imagine the gigantic effect it would have on the economy and what better way to get local business back in business again. But we need to act on this now to move forward, or else we’re letting it slip between our fingers.”