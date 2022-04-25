The new Publix Super Market at the corner of McFarland Road and Cottage Hill Road is in motion to open in mid-June, a company spokesperson confirmed Monday morning.

The Publix southern district spokesperson Hannah Herring told Lagniappe by email the mid-summer opening date is a “target” and more details on the store will be available close to its grand opening ceremony. According to Mobile County property records, the new supermarket will be housed inside a 46,000-square-foot building and will offer a drive-thru pharmacy, in-store shopping, curbside pickup and grocery delivery seven days per week.

The store will be at the Bickley Station shopping center and will be the 12th Publix in Mobile and Baldwin counties and the first directly under Mobile County jurisdiction. The company currently has 82 locations in Alabama with a distribution center in McCalla.

On Thursday, April 21, the Mobile County Commission authorized the Bickley Station Publix’s alcohol sales license for off-premise beer and wine. The store’s address is 9124 Cottage Hill Road and is located just south of Causey Middle School.

The expansion of the supermarket franchise into West Mobile reflects the growing westward migration of the population away from the county’s bayside.

The county’s northeastern commission district, which includes the municipalities of Mobile, Prichard, Saraland, Chickasaw and Satsuma lost a total of 10,200 residents over the past decade, according to 2020 Census results. Mobile County’s Districts 2 and 3, which represent the western and southern portions of the county, both gained a combined 12,000 residents.

According to Publix’s corporate real estate strategy, the company considers state, city and intersection locations when finding new sites for stores. It also uses one, two and three-mile radius demographics, zoning, and local trade area maps of competition.

The Bickley Station Publix is just five miles from the Publix on Hillcrest Road and less than a mile from the Walmart Supercenter and on Dawes Road.

Walmart has six supercenters and five grocery-only locations in Mobile County. Greer’s has 10 grocery stores, Piggly Wiggly and Winn-Dixie have seven each and Rouses Market has four.