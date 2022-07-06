Photo | Matt Young of Gulf Shores has been named Southwest District Superintendent for Alabama State Parks. (Photo courtesy of ADCNR)

Alabama has almost two dozen state parks spread across 48,000 acres that provide quality outdoor adventures for residents and visitors alike. It is estimated that the system has an annual economic impact of $375 million.

Without a doubt, two of the most popular locations are in Baldwin County — Meaher State Park along the Causeway in Spanish Fort and Gulf State Park located between Gulf Shores and Orange Beach.

These sites now have a new leader. The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) has named Matt Young as Southwest District superintendent for the State Parks Division.

In addition to managing daily operations at Gulf and Meaher state parks, the Gulf Shores resident will work closely with State Parks staff and community leaders to strengthen local connections and promote both parks as vacation destinations.

Young said in an ADCNR news release that he is honored to have this chance.

“As a frequent visitor to Alabama’s State Parks, I know firsthand what a dedicated staff they have,” he said. “I am grateful to Director [Greg] Lein for providing me with this opportunity to lead such a talented team. I look forward to serving one of the best state park systems in the country and strengthening the local partnerships that benefit Gulf and Meaher state park guests.”

Prior to his new position, Young served as assistant director of recreation and cultural affairs for the city of Gulf Shores. There, he supervised department staff, oversaw the operation of public beaches and other recreational facilities, developed links with local and regional organizations and businesses, and helped develop and implement the city’s parks and recreation master plan. Young has also served on the Gulf Shores Planning Commission since 2019.

Young earned a Bachelor of Science in anthropology from the University of Arizona and a Master of Science in recreation and park administration from Eastern Kentucky University. A native of California, he has lived in Gulf Shores since 2015.

“We are excited to have Matt as Southwest District superintendent for our State Parks Division,” said ADCNR Commissioner Chris Blankenship, who also grew up along the Gulf Coast and graduated from the University of South Alabama. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this position. We look forward to the benefits his leadership will bring to these parks.”

While Young joins the staff, the Alabama State Parks Division is losing a familiar face. Gary Ellis, Gulf State Park’s director of community relations and administration, is stepping down.

Ellis served as community liaison for Gulf State Park from 2019 until retiring in June. During his tenure, he helped coordinate the establishment of a world-class lodge at the park, assisted in the planning of new park amenities and worked to position the park as an international ecotourism destination.

“I’ve been fortunate to serve the people of coastal Alabama for more than 45 years,” Ellis said. “As a lifelong resident of Gulf Shores, I have dedicated my career to promoting the area as a great place to visit while encouraging environmental sustainability. I am grateful for the opportunity to have done so with Alabama State Parks.”

Throughout his career, Ellis provided leadership to organizations across the Southeast, including founding hospitality-focused Compass Media and co-founding the Coastal Resiliency Coalition and the Gulf United Metro Business Organization. He is a member of the Alabama Hospitality Hall of Fame and received the Alabama Governor’s Tourism Award in 2009.

“Gary has been a key player in our modernization efforts at Gulf [State Park],” Lein said. “He helped pave the way for many future improvements at the park. We thank him for his service to the state of Alabama and wish him an enjoyable retirement.”

UPCOMING SPORTS CAMPS

JO Volleyball Camps hosted by University of South Alabama head coach Jesse Ortiz will feature seven camps, three team functions and two knockout tournaments this month.

All-Skills Camp 1 will be July 8-10 and All-Skills Camp 2 will take place July 17-19. Both camps will be for ages 9 to 14 and last from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day for $165 with lunch included.

Elite Camp 1 will take place July 11-13, followed by Elite Camp 2 July 22-24 for ages 13 to 18. Day one of the camp will last 6-8 p.m., day two will take place 9-11:30 a.m., 1:30-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Day three will be 9-11:30 a.m. and conclude with a 1:30-4 p.m. session. The cost will be $200 for commuters and $300 for residents.

Ball Handling/Server Camp is set for July 8-10, 3-5 p.m. each day, for ages 13 to 18 at $100. Attacker/Server Camp is scheduled for July 17-19, 3-5 p.m. each day, for $100.

Setter Boot Camp will take place July 20-21, 4-6 p.m. each day, for ages 13 to 18 at $75.

Middle School Team Camp for ages 10 to 14 will be July 6-7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $75 per person with lunch included.

Team Camp 1 has sold out, but Team Camp 2 will be July 19-21 at $200 for commuters and $275 for residents.

Knockout Tournament 1 is scheduled for July 14-16 for ages 12 to 18, while Knockout Tournament 2 is set for July 19-21 at $100 per participant and $200 if the camp must provide a coach.

For any questions, contact Maris Below by phone at 417-763-9017 or email at [email protected]

University of South Alabama women’s basketball head coach Terry Fowler has announced his Elite Camp is scheduled for Aug. 28. The event is designed to give high school players a feel for what playing at the next level is like as well as an opportunity to tour the USA basketball facility. The camp will follow the pace of a typical South Alabama basketball practice with current coaching staff and student-athletes instructing campers in various drills, skill stations and team competitions.

Players interested in the Elite Camp can register online at terryfowlerbasketballcamps.com. A registration fee of $55 is required and includes the cost of a camp T-shirt.

Additional questions may be directed to J.D. Brooks at [email protected]