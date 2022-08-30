The new West Mobile Publix Super Market at the corner of McFarland Road and Cottage Hill Road has rescheduled a grand-opening date for late September.

Publix southern district spokesperson Hannah Herring told Lagniappe by email the new store was now scheduled to open Wednesday, Sept. 21. The store had previously been expected to open mid-June. Herring did not provide additional information about the delays.

Mobile County District 2 Commissioner Randall Dueitt said county inspectors issued a certificate of occupancy and permitted the grocer to open on Aug. 9. The Mobile County Commission issued Publix’s off-premise beer and wine sales in April.

Dueitt said Cottage Hill Road near the new West Mobile Publix is in need of repair, but said that wouldn’t delay the business from opening.

“Nothing from the county is holding them back,” Dueitt said. “This isn’t fact, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it was supply chain related.”

The Commissioner said he believes the new grocery store is reflective of the growing population in the area.

“I want to say a thousand residential lots are under development in my district,” Dueitt said.

The store’s address is 9124 Cottage Hill Road and is located just south of Causey Middle School. According to Mobile County property records, the new supermarket will be housed inside a 46,000-square-foot building and will offer a drive-thru pharmacy, in-store shopping, curbside pickup and grocery delivery seven days per week.

The store will be at the Bickley Station shopping center and will be the 12th Publix in Mobile and Baldwin counties and the first directly under Mobile County jurisdiction. The company currently has 82 locations in Alabama with a distribution center in McCalla.