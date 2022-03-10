A revised zoning ordinance that leaves out homeowners rights to build accessory structures on their property was unanimously recommended to the Mobile City Council, which will have the final say on the unified development code’s approval.

At the public hearing on Thursday, Deputy Director of Planning Margaret Pappas confirmed that the section related to accessory buildings was deleted and not replaced after meetings staff members had with councilors.

The right to allow property owners to build accessory buildings on the site of single-family residences was a major sticking point in the debate over the new zoning regulations among members of the previous City Council. Those members ultimately helped defeat the proposal in September of last year.

Planning staff had argued that the accessory building regulations were part of what helped modernize the zoning code, which was originally passed in 1967. Planners had said many other cities had similar regulations to allow for residents to more easily deal with the cost of an aging population by building mother-in-law suites near already existing homes.

The changes mean the process by which a property owner would be allowed to build an accessory dwelling would be the same process that currently exists.

“It requires a variance from the board of adjustment,” Pappas said. “It’s the same path available today under the current zoning ordinance.”

Regular lot size was also amended in the newest version of the code from 4,000 square feet to 6,000 square feet. Pappas said the change would cut down on the number of irregular-sized lots, especially in the Midtown area.

Many speakers at the meeting had generally positive comments about the UDC, including David Rodgers, vice-president of economic development at the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce.

“This really helps set the stage for us,” he said. “Having a modern UDC for us to recruit from is great.”

Others had small issues they wanted the Planning Commission to look at before passing it on to the council. Kathy O’Keefe wanted the board to reconsider the language related to drive-thru lines. Currently drive-thrus are allowed if there’s room for three vehicles in its line, which does and could in the future cause traffic snarls, she said. O’Keefe used the Foosackley’s drive-thru on Airport Boulevard in Midtown as an example.

“I would like the document to say we’ll ask the company for drive-thru business data,” she said. “That way we can make a decision based on what we know.”

Several speakers asked for several changes to be made to how Africatown is treated in the document. Like the Village of Spring Hill, the Africatown area of the Plateau section of Mobile would have its own overlay district and special zoning rules. Given the exposure of the area due to the discovery of the last ship to make it to the U.S. carrying enslaved Africans, just off its shores, advocates asked for even more protections from encroaching industry.

Africatown native Maj. Joe Womack asked the commission to consider a “safe zone” for the area, which would not allow any new industry residents view as a health hazard near the area.

“A safe zone would just about solve everything,” he said. “Africatown is the hook to bringing people to this city and we’ve got to make sure we do it right.”

Ramsey Sprague, president of the Mobile Area Environmental Justice Coalition, said in addition to a “safe zone,” the Africatown overlay district and the larger zoning ordinance need to define different types of warehouse facilities. The new UDC has a warehouse specification, but doesn’t differentiate between light and heavy. Sprague asked to leave that terminology in there.