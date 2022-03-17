A Mobile County woman was taken into custody today for the death of her newborn. Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) believe narcotics administered during birth were the cause of the death.

According to MCSO spokeswoman Lori Myles, Amanda Malpas, 34, was arrested today and charged with chemical endangerment of a child resulting in death. The charge is a Class A Felony which carries a potential life sentence. The sheriff’s office held a perp walk for Malpas around 1 p.m. where she was transported to the nearby Mobile Metro Jail and pictured using crutches to walk.

MCSO Sgt. Mark Bailey told Lagniappe that on March 5, Mobile County EMS responded to a report made on Cowart Road in West Mobile County to an individual delivering a child at home. When responders arrived, they discovered Malpas had given birth in the kitchen and the child was laboring to breathe. They also discovered a needle in Malpas’ arm.

Both Malpas and the newborn were transported to Providence Hospital where the child was pronounced dead. The mother was then transported to Children’s and Women’s Hospital where personnel filed a mandatory report with law enforcement.

Sheriff’s deputies interviewed Malpas at that time and she allegedly divulged that she used meth and heroin throughout her entire pregnancy. She also stated she self-medicated heroin during labor to treat her labor pains.

Bailey said Malpas was roughly eight months pregnant based on information obtained from her boyfriend. The child was born alive and did not apparently suffer trauma from childbirth, which he said led investigators to press charges. No charges are expected to be filed against the boyfriend.

No official cause of death for the newborn has been released. Bailey said MCSO is awaiting toxicology reports from both the newborn and Malpas. Depending on the quantity of heroin in the mother’s blood, Bailey said evidence could lead to upgraded charges for murder. He explained an individual commits murder when their conduct is reckless, not just when there is intent.

“This is tragic all the way around,” Bailey said. “This baby may have had a normal life, but we can never know because the mother made these decisions for her.”

Malpas was cooperative during her interview in the hospital, but invoked her Fifth Amendment rights when she was arrested Thursday. Bailey said Malpas and her boyfriend were residing in a house on their grandmother’s property during the incident. The grandmother had since evicted them when they went to execute her arrest. A confidential informant provided Malpas’ exact location nearby.

Bailey said Malpas contracted COVID-19 while being treated in Children’s and Women’s Hospital, which is why her arrest came so long after the incident. He said Malpas has expressed no sorrow or remorse during her interrogations. There is no record of Malpas attending a single medical appointment since becoming pregnant. She had received no sonogram either, and did not know the sex of the child until investigators told her. The baby also died without being named.

According to Bailey, the home birth was not intentionally planned. He believes Malpas went into early labor due to her continued use of narcotics.

“This child likely had no chance in life,” Bailey said. “He’s in a better place.”

Malpas is set to appear in Mobile County District Court where her bond will be determined.

