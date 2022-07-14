The 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl will have a noticeable change from its previous games when it is played Feb. 4 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Instead of the two teams being led by NFL coaching staffs, the participating players will be directed by an assortment of NFL coaches selected for the annual all-star game.

The change is being dictated by the NFL, which will now offering full coaching staff on a rotating basis between the Senior Bowl and the East-West Shrine Bowl, which is played the same week as the Senior Bowl.

Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy addressed the change in a press release.

“The Reese’s Senior Bowl fully embraces the new all-star coaching format and we are excited for what the changes will bring to our game,” he stated in the release. “Last year’s initiatives of promoting from within the full staffs and adding HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) coaches were both hugely successful and we see great benefit of having a collection of NFL assistant coaches from non-playoff teams on a yearly rotational basis.

“Most importantly, this is a positive for our players in that they will now potentially be exposed to coaches from over half the league’s teams. The Reese’s Senior Bowl will always be in support of league programs aimed at promoting diversity in hiring.”

For the 2022 Senior Bowl, the Detroit Lions’ staff coached the America team and the New Yor Jets’ staff coached the National team. One change that took place for that game was having a minority assistant coach serve as the head coach for the game and the week of practice while the team’s head coach served in more of an administrative capacity.

To that end, the Jets’ Ron Middleton was head coach of the National team and the Lions’ Duce Staley was head coach of the American team. Also, coaches from HBCU schools were added to the respective rosters in an effort to provide them with more exposure with NFL coaches and general managers.

The Shrine Bowl will get the full coaching staffs for its 2023 game, with the Senior Bowl getting full team staffs for its 2024 game. The rotation will be that the Shrine Bowl gets the full coaching staffs in odd years and the Senior Bowl will have those staffs in even years.