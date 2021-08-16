Former NFL wide receiver Steve Smith, now a color commentator for Carolina Panthers’ TV broadcasts, apparently is not a fan of South Alabama quarterback Jake Bentley.

During a broadcast of the Panthers’ game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Smith used his position to take a shot at Bentley, the former South Carolina and Utah quarterback. Smith played his college ball at Utah.

“Jake Bentley came to Utah, it was awful,” Smith said before the play-by-play announcer began commenting on the game they were covering. Moments later, Smith returned to the subject of Bentley. “I know we’re supposed to be talking about the Panthers, but let’s be honest. I was watching that game with Utah (a game last season) when he was out there. I went to practice, he was awful in practice and for some reason they thought the he was going to be better in the game. God bless him, football is not his sport.”

Bentley started four of Utah’s five games last season. He entered the transfer portal after the season and later signed with South Alabama to play for new Jaguars’ head coach Kane Wommack and offensive coordinator Major Applewhite. Shortly after the conclusion of spring drills in May, Wommack announced Bentley was the team’s starting quarterback heading into fall drills.

He worked with South Alabama’s first-team offense last Saturday morning in the Jags’ first scrimmage of fall practice and is tabbed as the starter for South Alabama’s season-opening game Sept. 4 at Hancock Whitney Stadium against Southern Miss. Bentley is currently ranked ninth among active Football Bowl Subdivision quarterbacks in career passing yards (8,409) and 13th in career touchdown passes (61).

Some media outlets and Twitter accounts noted Smith’s comments about Bentley in online posts on Sunday. Smith is a former three-time All-Pro receiver who played the majority of his career for the Panthers.

Here is a link to an online story from The Spun noting Smith’s comments:

https://thespun.com/nfl/nfc-south/carolina-panthers/nfl-media-world-reacts-to-steve-smiths-performance-today