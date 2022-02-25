The husband of former Prichard Water Board manager Nia Bradley was arrested and taken into custody this morning charged with first-degree theft of property.

The arrest took place Friday morning while law enforcement executed a search warrant at the Bradley’s home on Charmingdale Drive.

Nia Bradley is accused of financial impropriety of public money during her time leading the Prichard utility. She was arrested earlier this week and denied bond this morning as a flight risk. Piles of clothes, shoes and furniture were confiscated during this morning’s search, much of which was discovered hidden in the attic, according to authorities on the scene.

It is unclear at this point if Anthony’s arrest is connected with his wife’s case.

This story is breaking and will be updated…