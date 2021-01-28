Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins opted out of the 2020 season; he opted in to the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

As such, the 6-foot-4, 216-pounder has generated a lot of attention from NFL scouts and general managers this week. Considered one of the top receivers in the country heading into this past season, when Collins opted not to play those scouts and general managers have only video tape of his play for his first three seasons with the Wolverines.

Now he’s back and he’s attempting to place himself back among consideration with NFL personnel as one of the top wide receivers available in this year’s NFL Draft. He admitted to a bit of rust at the start of the week but said he believes he has made steady improvement.

“It feels great to come back and play football again,” Collins said after Thursday’s National team practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the University of South Alabama campus. “I opted out this season but it feels great to come out here and compete with some of the best football players in college football.”

Asked what he missed most by not playing this past season, Collins had a one-word answer at the ready: “Football.”

He said he isn’t concerned that sitting out may have placed him behind others in the draft at his position; he said he feels he is showing what he can do this week at the Senior Bowl practices.

“I’m just trying to get my groove back,” he said. “The first day was kind of rough, getting that rust off, but as the week has gone along it has gotten better as I’ve improved.

“My reason (for opting out) was I came back for my senior year and they ended up canceling the season against Purdue and nobody could tell me or knew the next time we would play, and I felt like I was in No Man’s Land. So I sat down with my family and had to make a business decision.”

The decision was to opt out in order to work on improving himself and get ready for the NFL Draft.

“After I opted out I really studied and focused on my game,” he said. “I worked on things I needed to improve on to become a better receiver.”

The Pinson, Alabama, native, who was a four-star recruit out of Clay-Chalkville High School, has a solid resume. As a junior in high school he caught 60 passes for 1,103 yards and 16 touchdowns. He followed that up with 43 catches for 865 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior. He picked Michigan over Georgia and Alabama, saying at the time that he saw it as an opportunity to be different and that he made his decision on “what was best for me.”

At Michigan, he played in 27 games over three seasons, catching 78 passes for 1,388 yards, a 17.8 yards per catch average and 13 touchdowns.

Arriving at the Senior Bowl is “about improving my game,” Collins said. “I was mainly outside (receiver) at Michigan. Lately I’ve been focusing on being in the slot, moving around at different positions and getting other opportunities on the field.”

He said he has focused this week on showing scouts he can “do it all, not just play one position, that I can be used on special teams and I’m here for the team.”

He said he tries to mold his game after Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans (“He’s the dog, right?) and when he gets in the NFL he looks forward to going up against Jalen Ramsey, cornerback for the L.A. Rams and considered by some the best secondary player in the NFL.

“lf you go up against the best you can’t help but get better,” Collins said. “You can’t be afraid to compete.”

And that mindset is what led him to the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

He has not lacked in confidence.

“I feel like if the ball is in the air, it’s mine,” he said.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl game is set for 1:30 p.m. at Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday.