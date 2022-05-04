The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) soccer playoffs head to quarterfinal play this weekend. Nine teams in the Lagniappe coverage area have advanced to the next stage of the postseason, seeking to win state championships in their respective classifications.
In boys’ competition, Davidson and Daphne (Class 7A), St. Paul’s and McGill-Toolen (Class 6A) and Bayside Academy (Class 1A-3A) compete this weekend, while in girls’ competition Fairhope and Foley (Class 7A) and St. Paul’s and McGill-Toolen (Class 6A) remain in the state title chase.
In Class 6A, St. Paul’s plays against McGill-Toolen in both the girls’ and boys’ tournament. The winner will advance to the state tournament at the Huntsville Soccer Complex May 12-14.
Here are this week’s matches involving Mobile-area teams, as well as the results of second-round matches involving Mobile-area teams:
SCHEDULE
BOYS
Class 7A
Davidson at Auburn, Saturday, 7 p.m.
Daphne at Dothan, Friday, 7 p.m.
Class 6A
St. Paul’s at McGill-Toolen, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
Class 1A-3A
Bayside Academy at Westminster, Saturday, 4 p.m.
GIRLS
Class 7A
Auburn at Fairhope, Thursday at 6 p.m.
Foley at Prattville, Saturday, 6 p.m.
Class 6A
St. Paul’s at McGill-Toolen, Saturday, 5:30 p.m.
RESULTS
BOYS
Class 7A
Davidson 6, Fairhope 1
Daphne 5, Theodore 3
Class 6A
McGill-Toolen 7, Opelika 0
St. Paul’s 5, Eufaula 0
Class 4A-5A
Montgomery Academy 3, St. Michael 1
LAMP 4, Faith Academy 1
Class 1A-3A
Bayside Academy 5, Houston Academy 0
Trinity Presbyterian 1, St. Luke’s 0
GIRLS
Class 7A
Fairhope 5, Alma Bryant 0
Foley 4, Baker 1
Class 6A
McGill-Toolen 3, Opelika 2
St. Paul’s 5, Russell County 0
Class 4A-5A
Montgomery Academy 3, St. Michael 0
St. James 5, Faith Academy 0
Class 1A-3A
Bayside Academy 6, Providence Christian 2
Trinity Presbyterian 3, Cottage Hill Christian 0
