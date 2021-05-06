Mobile’s Magnolia Grove Golf Course will be the site Monday and Tuesday, May 10-11, of the Alabama High School Athletic Association state boys’ and girls’ golf championships. Nine teams in the Lagniappe coverage area qualified for the tournament along with six players who will compete as individuals for medalist honors.

Teams and individuals qualified for the state tournament via results from the sub-state tournaments held across the state earlier this week. The top two teams and the top two individuals not on a qualifying team earned spots in the state championships.

In girls’ competition, Mobile Christian won the Class 1A-3A South sub-state title, with Bayside Academy finishing second. Both earned a spot in the state tournament. In Class 6A, UMS-Wright was the winning team with McGill-Toolen taking second place. Ashlynd Madden and Katie Hallmark, both of Spanish Fort, earned the individual nods into the state tournament. In Class 7A, Auburn was the winning team while Fairhope placed second. Baker’s Katelyn Foster and Mary G. Montgomery’s Anna King earned the individual honors.

No area girls’ teams or individuals qualified in Class 4A-5A play.

In boys’ competition, St. Paul’s took first place in Class 6A South play, with Spanish Fort finishing second. In Class 5A, UMS-Wright was the top team, with Rehobeth finishing second. No local players claimed individual spots in either classification.

In Class 7A, Auburn placed first and Enterprise took second place, but Fairhope’s Brody Quattlebaum and Miles Miller claimed the individual spots from the tournament. In Class 3A, Houston Academy was the top team, followed by Bayside Academy. There were no local individual players to qualify from the classification.

No local teams or individuals qualified from Class 1A-2A or Class 4A.