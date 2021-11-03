The final Alabama Sports Writers Association prep football poll was released Wednesday, with nine teams from the Lagniappe coverage area earning a Top 10 spot and one other team from the area also receiving votes.

Vigor holds the highest ranking of the local team, ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, with UMS-Wright at No. 4 in Class 5A and Spanish Fort ranked No. 4 in Class 6A.

In Class 7A, Fairhope is ranked No. 6, Theodore is ranked No. 7 and Baker holds the No. 10 spot. In Class 6A, Spanish Fort is No. 4 and Saraland is No. 6. The Class 5A poll features UMS-Wright at No. 4 and St. Paul’s at No. 10. Vigor is No. 3 in Class 4A and Bayside Academy is the No. 10 team in Class 3A.

Orange Beach received votes but is not ranked in Class 2A.

The No. 1-ranked teams in the final poll are Hoover (7A), Clay-Chalkville (6A), Pike Road (5A), Madison Academy (4A), Montgomery Catholic (3A), Lanett (2A), Brantley (1A) and Autauga Academy (AISA).