To the editor:

Your article “State refuses to release details of Gulf State Park contract” (July 31) was an excellent, informative, detailed explanation of problems with public accessing information about the state’s contract with Valor Hospitality. Great due diligence and writing. State contracts not being open to the public plant the seeds of bribery, fraud, etc.

“Nip it in the bud.” If it can be proven to be simply competitive contractual terms as part of a bidding process, then I could understand, but to use “the best interest of the public” as an excuse, well …

John Mullen, a friend of mine, is greatly appreciated too. Keeping government honest is essential for our welfare and protection against crime. Steve Russo, the convicted former mayor of Orange Beach, is a prime example of government unreported abuses.

I worked on my college newspaper, The Auburn Plainsman, with David Housel and the experience was so valued it remains a highlight of my college education. Freedom of the Press is actually freedom for all.

I took photos for the Plainsman when the women were protesting equal rights on the President’s lawn to live where they wanted back in the ‘60s. I camped out overnight with them, taking flash bulb photos to keep the police from disbursing their protest and helped keep things peaceful and under control between the police and protesters.

Administration “ignored” that first major protest, but things changed afterwards, with a new Dean of Women, etc.

Robert Freeland

Gulf Shores