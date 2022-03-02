No. 1-ranked Deshler ended Vigor’s season Tuesday night in the AHSAA Class 4A girls’ state basketball semifinals at the Legacy Arena of the Birmingham Jefferson Civic Center. Deshler opened the game with 30 first-quarter points and an 18-point lead and never looked back.

Vigor was unable to overcome Deshler’s big lead, which it padded to 45-23 at halftime and 76-39 after three periods. The win sends Deshler to the state championship game against St. James of Montgomery on Friday at 4 p.m. St. James edged New Hope 47-45 on a basket with five seconds to play.

The Wolves, who finished the season with a 17-11 record, were led by Kiara Howard. She scored a game-high 31 points, pulled down five rebounds and picked up one steal. Janiya Labyzon scored 15 points, grabbed seven rebounds, had two blocks shots and two steals and Tykeria Prince added five points, eight rebounds and five steals.

Deshler, now 29-1 on the year, was led by Emma Kate Tittle with 30 points and seven rebounds. Kate Brooke Clemmons added 12 points and two rebounds with Chloe Siegel scoring 12 points and grabbing four rebounds.