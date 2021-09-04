While head coach Ben Blackmon wasn’t pleased with the way his Spanish Fort team played Friday night, he was happy with the result as the Toros knocked off Gulf Shores 42-21 on the Toros’ home field. The No. 1-ranked Toros moved to 3-0 overall this season while improving their Class 6A, Region 1 record to 1-0. The loss was the first of the season for the Dolphins, who fell to 2-1 and 0-1.

“It was sloppy for us,” Blackmon said. “On several sides of the ball we misstepped defensive, we had some missteps in the kicking game and offensively we turned the ball over and had some penalties. You know, just sloppy. We didn’t have a great week of practice, I’ll be honest with you, and that’s a challenge for our kids from here on out. You can’t come off of one big win in this region (last week against St. Paul’s) and then be satisfied.

“Fortunately we got the win. We had some big plays that we did get. But overall we played really, really sloppy on both sides. … We’ve got to do a better job of taking care of ourselves.”

Spanish Fort struck first when quarterback Brendon Byrd hit Jacob Godfrey with a 12-yard scoring pass to cap a four-play, 53-yard drive. With less then a minute left ion the first period, Byrd tossed a 29-yard scoring pass to Trevaughn Reed to increase the Toros’ lead to 14-0. Spanish Fort made it 21-0 when Byrd scored on a 2-yard keeper around left end, but Gulf Shores answered with a score one minute later, Keeshon Siaosi scoring in a 60-yard run putting the score at 21-7, where it remained at halftime.

The Toros wasted little time getting back on the scoreboard in the second half. Aaron Threat scored on a 2-yard run two plays after Morris ripped off a 77-yard run to give Spanish Fort a 28-7 lead. The Toros then successfully produced an onside kick and turned that into a 34-yard scoring pass from Byrd to Khamron Jackson on the ensuing play from scrimmage. Suddenly, it was 35-7.

The Dolphins answered with a 13-yard scoring pass, but later in the period Spanish Fort score again, Morris producing a 49-yard run, then scoring from the 1 to make it 42-14. Gulf Shores closed out the scoring when Siaosi scored on a 5-yard run in the fourth quarter.

“I’m proud of our kids, I’m just not proud of the focus we had this week,” Blackmon said. “We’ve got to change that. We’ve got to have a championship mindset going forward.”

Morris rushed for 134 yards on the night. Gulf Shores running back Ronnie Royal finished with 99 yards, but the majority of those came in the second half when the Toros held a comfortable lead.

Spanish Fort plays at home against Robertsdale next Friday night while Gulf Shores travels to McGill-Toolen.