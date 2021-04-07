Photo | Mike Kittrell

The idea came to Faith Academy head baseball coach Matt Seymour as he was cutting the outfield grass on the team’s field a little more than three years ago. All he had to do was look up at the right-field fence.

There are three numbers hanging on the fence of the program’s retired jerseys: Josh Donaldson’s No. 8, P.J. Walters’ No. 25 and No. 7, which was worn by long-time coach Lloyd Skoda.

Skoda told his Faith players if they reached the Major Leagues the school would retire their number; such was the case for Donaldson and Walters.

“I was out cutting grass and I said, you know what, we’re going to bring back No. 7, Coach Skoda’s number,” Seymour said. “We’re going to give it to a kid that does everything you ask of him, who is very respectful of teachers, does a good job in the classroom and plays his sport hard. He’s a hard worker who is dedicated to the team and the team process, which we preach here. We sat down and filled out the criteria you have to meet to wear this jersey to make sure that we take it very seriously in giving it to a kid.

“We just thought it would be a great idea to motivate kids. I was sitting there one day and I thought, we do so much to discipline kids and get on kids and try to keep them straight. I want to do something that rewards a good kid. I think a lot of times as teachers and coaches we miss that.”

Once Seymour received permission from Skoda to have his jersey number become active again, the plan was set into motion. But there was an obvious element that had to be addressed: Who would wear No. 7?

For this year’s team — ranked No. 1 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 6A poll to start the season — the answer apparently was quite simple: senior Michael Hopkinson.

“Michael is the kid wearing it this year and he’s very well-deserving,” Seymour said. “He’s a super kid, hard-working, blue-collar. We call him Dirt Bag because he’s the dirtiest kid when he comes off the field. He’s having a great season for us, and he’s involved with his church. He is a great Christian role model, which we want here. So he meets the full criteria of wearing that No. 7 jersey.”

A vote of the players on the team determines who gets to wear the jersey, and with the exception of his own vote, Hopkinson was the unanimous choice by his teammates for the honor.

“That speaks volumes when your teammates vote for you like that,” Seymour said. “It’s been a good deal for us. The players take it seriously, and we take it seriously and it gives them something to work for, to try to be a leader and live right and do what is expected of you according to God’s word and will.

“Michael has been here since the seventh grade. He lives and breathes baseball. He’s always got a bat in his hand or he’s fielding ground balls, whatever. He started playing varsity since he was a sophomore. He works really hard in the weight room and he’s earned himself a scholarship to Samford in Birmingham, so he’s going to a great place there. He’s one of those kids that you want to do really well just because he puts so much into it. He helps people and is a leader on the field and off the field, just a kid that you root for.”

Hopkinson, a 5-foot-11, 170-pounder who has already signed with Samford, said he was thrilled to be selected to wear No. 7.

“It means a lot,” he said. “Coach Skoda is someone I look up to, so to be able to represent what he stands for and much more than just an athlete, being a Christian, people look up to you a lot for that. It’s a big honor.”

On the surface, his nickname — Dirt Bag — seems a contradiction of sorts to getting the No. 7 jersey simply in terms of wording. In fact, Hopkinson and his style of play fit perfectly in how Skoda wanted his players to approach the game. In this case, it’s a term of endearment, noting Hopkinson’s style of play. And it’s a nickname, he said, he also wears with pride.

“I think I live up to that name well,” Hopkinson said. “I play the game hard. I’ve had a lot of stuff happen, and I learned a lot from last year [during the COVID-19 shutdown], that the game can be taken away from you from out of nowhere. So I try to play every game like it’s my last. I love the game so I just play as hard as I can.”

Hopkinson is currently batting .375 for the Rams and has collected 15 runs batted in on the season. But it’s his overall play and attitude that makes him a valuable member of the Faith Academy team, Seymour said.

“He plays third base for us but if we want to go in a more defensive route he’ll play some first base for us,” he said. “He’s so athletic, it just helps us tremendously. You could play him anywhere in the infield and he’d do great. He’s just that type of kid. He picks things up really well, and he’s a student of the game.

“He’s done a great job hitting for us this year. We had an absolute dogfight earlier this year, 12 innings against Auburn, and he had a walk-off hit, which was exciting. He’s had some big hits for us, including three hits against Saraland the other night in an area game, which was huge. He’s always involved in the game one way or the other. He’s always helping. He’s an ultimate team guy, which I like. Wherever you put him he’s going to do his best to help the team win.”

Interestingly, baseball wasn’t a game Hopkinson was immediately drawn to as a player. Truth is, he didn’t want to play it at first.

“I’ve been playing since I was 10 years old,” he said. “Honestly, I had no desire to play whatsoever. My dad actually made me play one year, and I really didn’t like it that much. For some reason, I stuck to it and my dad made me stick to it and eventually I just started growing a passion for it once I saw the results of the hard work. When I was 13 I really wanted to keep playing at the next level … I just love playing. I don’t have a position. I just say I’m a baseball player.”

Hopkinson said being selected to wear Skoda’s No. 7 jersey has led him to take his role as a leader on the team more seriously.

“It’s super humbling,” he said. “One thing I’ve learned this year about being a leader is you don’t have time to dwell on your own performance. You have a team that looks up to you and if they were to see you down after one bad game they’d see that, so it makes me pick up that body language. It helps me out a lot and looking forward to the next game instead of dwelling on something in the past.

“I love the chemistry on this team. There’s 14 seniors and they’re my best friends. We’re a family. It’s going to suck when the season is over. We’re all a family out here, and we all love each other, and we’re just soaking up everything about this season.”

He said he’s also excited about the next step in his baseball career when he will play for Samford University next season.

“I have a really big passion, not just for baseball but also for academics. Samford is a great academic school, the baseball program is great and the coaches are great,” Hopkinson said of why he chose Samford. “For me, it was a pretty easy decision when that offer came in. I’m super excited because I really wanted to go there.

“I had a talk with my parents, especially my dad, I really look up to him. He said to soak in every moment [now] because you’re going to blink and it’s going to be gone. I saw that last year in playing just 15 games. It hit me this year when we were getting ready for the season. I said, ‘I’m already a senior,’ so for me, it’s just play one game at a time and enjoy every game. We’re getting ready for the playoffs, and I’m just working hard every day and enjoying every game.”