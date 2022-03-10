There are more questions than answers for why Mobile Alabama Power bills are no longer being delivered in a timely fashion. Alabama Power says nothing has changed with their billing protocol, and officials with the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) say they don’t know what’s going on, either.

For the last 20 years, power bills have been arriving on time to the post office box for Robert Gottlieb’s law firm in Mobile. But last summer, he says that changed.

Around June 2021, Gottlieb says his monthly statements from Alabama Power started showing up late for his firm’s office, with some of the bills even arriving after payment deadlines. Others have not been delivered at all.

When the situation didn’t improve, he says Alabama Power suggested he go paperless. He declined due to him wanting to keep his business’s bank account numbers secure. However, he has now signed up for automated email alerts for upcoming bills just in case. But he’s still looking for answers.

Using social media app NextDoor, Gottlieb discovered he was not alone in the late billing. A post on March 5 received feedback from other residents with similar issues located in Scenic Hills, Cottage Park, Wilmer, Burlington Place, Lott Road, Glen Acres, West Lake, Nevius, SmithField, Inverness Lakes, Baker, Mohawk and Overlook.

“The problem is obviously widespread,” Gottlieb said.

Gottlieb began asking questions with the local Alabama Power office, who reportedly advised him the fault laid at the feet of the local U.S. Postal Service operation. As Gottlieb had some complications with on-time payments arriving late to Alabama Power, he said he assumed that was the case.

But at the beginning of this year, Gottlieb’s home power bills started to arrive late as well. His January bill arrived on Jan. 25 with the deadline being the next day. His February bill had the same problem, arriving on Feb. 22 and due Feb. 24. The short notice means he has now had to hand-deliver his power bill payments in order to ensure the payment is received on time.

Gottlieb said one postal worker at the Springhill Avenue Substation assured him local USPS has been handling bills as usual and suggested the late billing was part of a company initiative by Alabama Power to push customers toward paperless billing.

But Alabama Power denies any such policy has been created.

“Alabama Power has not made any changes to our billing processes or schedule,” said Alabama Power spokeswoman Beth Thomas.

Thomas offered one possible explanation, pointing to USPS’ revised service standards which took effect October 2021 and slowed the delivery schedule for first class mail from no longer than three days to anywhere between two to five days. According to USPS, the change is an effort to deliver more mail by freight rather than by plane.

In response to a request by Lagniappe, USPS spokesperson Debra Fetterly contacted the Mobile USPS plant manager, mobile postmaster and USPS customer relations manager seeking more information. Those individuals reportedly reached out to Alabama Power directly for answers, too.

Asked about USPS’ October 2021 standard changes, Fetterly said Alabama Power bills enter the postal system in Atlanta, but to date, USPS officials have not been able to identify any factors that have contributed to delays in processing or delivery of the utility bills.

“The Postal Service appreciates its customers and strives to provide excellent service. When mail service issues occur, we take steps to quickly resolve customer concerns. In this specific case, local management is communicating with Alabama Power officials and is conducting internal reviews at our mail processing plant and local Post Office to ensure compliance with our standard operating procedure,” Fetterly said.

Fetterly encouraged anyone with delivery questions or assistance to contact their local post office by calling 1-800-275-8777 or by visiting www.usps.com/help.