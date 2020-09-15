To the editor:

I have a question. Why is Tommy Tuberville running for the Senate representing Alabama? He was not born in the state and other than his years coaching at Auburn, hasn’t been a resident. It wasn’t until 2018 that he moved here after residing in Florida. According to Wikipedia, “In August 2018, Tuberville moved from Florida to Alabama with the intent of running for the U.S. Senate in 2020.” So, like his other re-locations, this was a calculated move to Alabama strictly as a business consideration.

Other than his staunch support for President Trump and all his endeavors, I haven’t heard Tuberville address any issues that concern Alabama. He’s offered no goals or objectives. Why did he select this state to run for a government office? Why not Florida or Arkansas, his native state and boyhood home? By my reasoning, he has such disdain for the people here that he believes because he was once a former coach at Auburn he’s guaranteed a sure win; that the citizens of Alabama have no thoughts about issues or concerns for our state and will gladly elect any Republican supporting our current president. He’s also aware of our history with elected government officials: once elected, always elected. If he were from the North, he’d be viewed as a carpetbagger.

I do not like being viewed as a chump or a pushover, which, in my opinion, is how Tuberville views the people of Alabama. At least Doug Jones is a born and bred Alabamian, and by birthright alone has a greater claim to represent us than someone who’s here for the job and will move on for the next opportunity.

