A new Carnival Cruise Line ship will be sailing from Mobile from March to October, after that the future of the company’s presence in the Port City is less certain.

After previously announcing that the Carnival Sensation would be making its homeport in Mobile, the company now says a sister ship called the Ecstasy will be here to take passengers on cruises beginning on March 5, according to a statement. The shift is part of a redeployment plan, which includes suspending operations in Mobile from October of this year until September of 2023. Carnival’s contract with the city ends in November.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson said on Friday morning that Carnival President Christine Duffy wrote in a letter to him that Mobile would receive a replacement ship in October of next year, once a brand-new ship is introduced at the Galveston, Texas port.

“While this is very disappointing news, especially for our downtown vendors, we’re hopeful in the strength of our relationship with Carnival. So, while it’s disappointing; we are supportive and understanding.”

As for contract negotiations, Stimpson said his office and Carnival would be in contact soon. The city is still paying debt service on the Mobile Alabama Cruise Terminal to the tune of about $1.9 million per year. Stimpson said while it would be nice to pay that off with revenue from parking at the facility, the city can manage to take the funds from other areas if need be.

“We’re very fortunate to be in good fiscal shape,” he said. “We’ll handle it.”

As part of this deployment plan, Carnival Sensation will not restart guest operations and Carnival Ecstasy’s last cruise in guest operations will be the Oct. 10, 2022, departure from Mobile and both ships will leave the Carnival fleet.

“Our guests have remained passionate and supportive throughout the restart and 2022 gives us plenty of reasons for enthusiasm and excitement as we reach full operations in the U.S., prepare for our 50th birthday celebration, and await the arrival of Carnival Celebration this fall,” Duffy said in a statement. “Our very loyal guests, our vibrant homeport strategy and our fleet of popular ships are strengths to our advantage as we adapt to changing opportunities and circumstances.”

Carnival’s future plans for Mobile will be announced at a later date, according to the statement.

David Clark, CEO of Visit Mobile, said there are a lot of positives to take from this announcement. He called the suspension of service a “blip on the radar.” One positive, Clark said, is Duffy will be in Mobile on March 5 as part of Carnival’s 50th birthday celebration.

“Christine Duffy is going to be here herself on March 5,” Clark said. “She doesn’t have to do that. She also didn’t have to put in the letter that Mobile would be getting another ship, but she did. There’s no doubt they’ll be back in the fall of ‘23.”

It’s not a surprise that after what turned out to practically be a two-year shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic that Carnival is looking to make changes to its business model, Clark said.

“We always knew that when cruises came back they’d start with the biggest ports first and phase in the smaller ports, like us, after that,” he said. “Carnival sees that their business model works well here.”

As proof of that, Clark points to cruises leaving Mobile at max capacity due to the area’s “strong drive-in market,” meaning Mobile is a top destination for those looking to drive, instead of fly, to a cruise ship.

“At the end of the day it’s about demand,” he said. “We have shown time and time agains that every cruise that sells is over 100 percent occupied.”