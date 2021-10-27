While West Coast supply chains currently cannot process cargo fast enough, business is booming at Mobile’s port and it’s not even at full capacity.

Reports from the Alabama State Port Authority show double-digit growth in August and September. New service facilities and the deepening of the port channel are expected to bolster these increases.

Mobile has been in the container business since 2008 and is the state’s lone sea gateway for coal, steel and agricultural products and the fastest-growing port in the nation.

Alabama State Port Authority CEO John Driscoll said this growth can be attributed in part to many importers seeking alternate and uncongested gateways into Memphis and Chicago. Ports traditionally used, such as Los Angeles and Long Beach, Calif., are experiencing record numbers of ships waiting in gridlock. Additionally, key providential investments made at the Port of Mobile in recent years are bolstering these gains.

“What’s driving folks to Mobile and Alabama is we can do business efficiently,” Driscoll said. “We have some of the best productivity in the Gulf and the East Coast as well. Carriers like that. They want to go somewhere they can get in and out of and do it cost-effectively.”

Driscoll said credit for the growth can largely be given to the Port of Mobile’s operator, APM Terminals Mobile, a division of Maersk, which also oversees the ports in Los Angeles, Miami and Port Elizabeth, N.J. While cargo ships are currently waiting up to 14 days to unload at West Coast ports, Driscoll noted Alabama has no ships experiencing unusual wait times to dock and unload.

“Here, they’re coming off, going onto the train the same day, and they’re moving,” Driscoll said.

Major Asian importers began looking for alternate routes a year ago, according to Driscoll, and conversions began to take effect about three months ago. He said these route changes are significant and many could be permanent. “Once you shift, it’s not easy to shift back,” he said, adding shortages of warehousemen and truckers are exacerbating congestion at larger ports. He said shipping volumes have not significantly increased and are comparable to volumes seen in 2019.

During a Mobile Chamber of Commerce meeting with Sen. Tommy Tuberville on Monday, Oct. 18, Brian Harold, managing director of APM Terminals Mobile, asked what is being done about workforce availability to help congested ports.

Tuberville said shortages of truck drivers have been a long-term problem and the pandemic has accelerated the issue to a crisis point. He said entitlements are discouraging individuals from going back to work and suggested states may have to activate their National Guards to help fill gaps in the supply chain

The good news, according to Driscoll, is that Alabama is not experiencing these shortages and the state’s inland infrastructure is operating smoothly. He said the Port of Mobile is operating at about two-thirds of its total capability.

The Port’s intermodal container transfer facility (ICTF), which APM Terminals Mobile also operates, opened in 2016 and provided shippers rail service into Midwest and Canadian markets. ICTF had its highest throughput ever in August, bringing year-to-date volume to 13,662 container moves, a 223 percent increase compared to the same period in 2020. When comparing 2019 year-to-date growth with 2021, the port’s intermodal rail volume grew by 703 percent.

The Port of Mobile has a total of nine railroads and includes five of the seven Class 1 railroads in the country. The port also has interstate access for both north-south and east-west intermodal freight and waterway access for barge transportation.

Another part of the port’s success is tied to a 46.7 percent increase in refrigerated containers due to the opening of MTC Logistics’ $74 million refrigerated facility earlier this year. A September report shows the port handled 327,003 20-foot containers (TEUs) through August, and if this pace holds, the port’s year-end volume could top 500,000 TEUs.

Driscoll said the growth has been “unprecedented,” and though the rate of growth may cool over the next several years, he sees strong increases likely for the next five years.

“People see Alabama’s gateway as a good port for their business,” he said.

Meanwhile, Phase 1 of the Port of Mobile deepening and widening project began in June with dredging at the mouth of the port channel near Dauphin Island by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Driscoll said it is nearly complete. Driscoll said the largest dredge equipment available is being used, which means there is some maneuvering required to keep cargo boats moving around the work, but it has not slowed down business. Phase 2 has been postponed due to engineering complications. Phase 3 has started and is about 35 percent complete. Phase 4 is expected to be bid out in January 2022.

“It’s going very well. They’re ahead of schedule and under budget,” Driscoll said. The scheduled completion date was early 2025, but at this pace, Driscoll said, it could be completed sometime in 2024. The deepening of the channel won’t mean larger ships will be able to dock in Mobile — the port is already servicing ships like the Newcastlemax, which is 1,000 feet long — but it will mean that these ships will be able to increase their weight capacity, which will increase efficiency and costs for importers.

The Port Authority completed its roll-on, roll-off terminal in June for automobile shipping, and it is currently being marketed to manufacturers. Driscoll noted the state houses a multifaceted auto industry, which includes Mercedes Benz in Vance, Toyota-Mazda in Huntsville, Honda-Lincoln in Talladega and Hyundai in Montgomery. There is currently little-to-no automobile shipping happening out of Mobile, Driscoll said. He said manufacturers traditionally renegotiate shipping contracts in December and hopes Mobile will secure some agreements this winter.