It’s finally Nappie Time!
Because of the shutdown, we delayed voting in the Nappies Finals. But as businesses are now being allowed to open back up, we can now announce the finalists and dates.
Nappie Finals voting will begin at noon on Wednesday, June 3 and will conclude at midnight on June 28 at votenappies.com. The winners will be announced in July. We have not made a decision on the ceremony yet, as we will have to see if it will be possible to adhere to social distancing guidelines, but we will still be giving out banners to the winners even if we are not able to have the ceremony, and we will still have our annual Readers’ Choice Awards issue. We also have some fun back-up plans in mind too for the ceremony should we not be able to have it at The Saenger. But we hope to be back at the Saenger with all of you, of course!
Today, we are announcing the nominees in KIDS. We will announce City Life finalists on Wednesday, Eats and Drinks and Nightlife on Thursday and Media, Arts and Politicos on Friday. The reason for this is we are still tabulating, so please be patient if you are in another category. We will announce them as soon as we have them ready.
These are sneak peeks for our subscribers only, as a thank you for the much-needed support you have given us through this crisis. But the full list will be on www.votenappies.com on May 29 for non-subscribers.
We do our best to make sure names are spelled correctly with help from “The Google,” but the voters enter in the names, so some times some slip by us. If you have a spelling correction, please email nappie@lagniappemobile.com with the subject line Spelling Correction, and we will get it updated.
So without further adieu, we present the 2020 Nappie KIDS finalists…
Best Kids’ Clothing Store – NEW
Gigi & Jay’s
Little Monkey Toes
Smock it like It’s Hot
The Holiday
The Mulberry Bush
Tiny Town
Best Kids’ Consignment Clothing Store
Carousel Kids
Kids Kottage
Kidz Klozet
Kids Wearhouse
The Mulberry Bush
Wee Exchange
Best Summer Camp
Bay Area Performing Arts, LLC
Government Street Baptist Church
Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center
St. Dominic
Sunny Side Drama Camp
The PACT
Best Daycare/Mother’s Day Out
Christ United Methodist
Moffett Road Baptist Child Development Center
St. Ignatius
St. Mary’s
West Mobile Baptist Church
Westminster Presbyterian
Best Preschool
Discovery Island CDC
Jubilee Child Care Preschool
Just 4 Development Laboratory
St. Luke’s Episcopal School
St. Paul’s EEC
Westminster Presbyterian
Best Birthday Party Place
Get Air
Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center
Pete’s Party Castle
Play Café
Pump It Up
USS Alabama
Most Kid Friendly Neighborhood
Brookwood
Jackson Heights
Llanfair
Regency Oaks
Riverwood Estates
Rosswood
Best Kid-Friendly Local Attraction
Bellingrath Gardens and Home
Dauphin Island Sea Lab
Five Rivers Delta Center
Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center
GulfQuest
OWA
Best Dance Studio
Broadway South Dance Studio
Magnolia Dance Academy
Mobile Ballet
Robinson’s School of Dance
Sheffield School of the Dance
Turning Pointe Academy
Best Pediatric Dentist
Dr. Lelslie Buckley, General Dentist specializing in Children
Dr. Maureen Baldy
Dr. Stephen Greenleaf, Pediatric Dentistry of Mobile
Dr. Trey’s Children’s Dentistry, Dr. Trey Fellers
Thomas and Moore Pediatric Dentist
Welford & McMurphy
Best Orthodontist
Dr. James Donaghey, Donaghey Orthodontics
Harvey & Thomas Orthodontics
Hicks & McMurphy Orthodontics
Island Orthdontics
Oliver Orthodontics
South Alabama Orthodontics
Best Pediatrician
Dr. Carey McDade Hancock, Franklin Primary Health
Dr. Cathy Huettemann, Children’s Medical Group
Dr. John Sands, Pediatric Associates
Dr. Johnathan Holmes, Children’s Medical Group
Dr. Nancy Wood, Pediatric Associates
Dr. Robin McNair, Pediatric Associates
Best Kid Photographer
Alicia Marie Photography
Ally-Rae Photography
Hannah Stinson Photography
Jamie Roberts Portraiture
Laura Cantrell
Leslie Walley Photography
Nicky Mendenhall Photography
Best Public School
Alma Bryant High School
Baker High School
Eichold Mertz School of Math, Science and Technology
Hutchens Elementary School
Mary B. Austin Elementary School
Phillips Preparatory
Best Private School
Faith Academy
McGill Toolen Catholic High School
Mobile Christian School
St. Luke’s Episcopal School
St. Paul’s Episcopal School
UMS Wright Preparatory School
Best Preschool Teacher
Hartley Little, St. Ignatius
Heather Vella, Wilmer Elementary PreK
Kate Percy, Weinacker’s Montessori School
Shelly Thompson, St. Luke’s
Susan Barber, St. Dominic
Victoria Schumann, St. Luke’s
Coolest Elementary School Teacher – Mobile
Ashton Gibbs, St. Vincent dePaul
Jessica Cassady, MCPSS elementary special education
Kindra Blackwell, St. Elmo Elementary
Mandy Barrick, Semmes Elementary
Maria Gronowski, Mary B. Austin
Nicole Baranov, Hutchens Elementary
Coolest Elementary School Teacher – Baldwin
Brittany Luckie, Fairhope Intermediate
Christie Lyles, Elsanor Elementary
Courtney Cunningham, Rosinton Elementary
Kacie Hardman, Fairhope Elementary
Kylie Threadgill, Spanish Fort Elementary
Tania Best, Bayside Academy
Coolest Middle School Teacher- Mobile
Channi Zirlott, Causey Middle School
Alicia Matthews, St. Luke’s
Andrea Vickers, Philips Prep
Jennifer Heisler, St. Mary’s
Rosalie Hyatt, Grand Bay Middle School
Sarah Pritchard, St. Ignatius
Coolest Middle School Teacher – Baldwin
Anna Hunt, Spanish Fort Middle School
Brandi Thompson, Foley Middle School
Caroline Bryars, Spanish Fort Middle
Cathey Ho, Daphne Middle School
Julie Rosado, Gulf Shores Middle School
Leslie Beck, Central Baldwin Middle School
Coolest High School Teacher- Mobile
Alison Burrow, Murphy High School
Gail Jones, St. Paul’s Episcopal School
Jeremiah Quattrone, Citronelle High School
Madison Atchison, Baker High School
Mollie Betsch, Mary G Montgomery
Ricky Miller, Alma Bryant High School
Coolest High School Teacher-Baldwin
Carson Baker, Bayshore Christian School
Griffin Hood, Daphne High School
James Fortune, Robertsdale High School
Mandy Jennings, Fairhope High School
Michelle Chapman, Bayshore Christian School
Sam Small, Bayside Academy
