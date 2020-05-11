It’s finally Nappie Time!

Because of the shutdown, we delayed voting in the Nappies Finals. But as businesses are now being allowed to open back up, we can now announce the finalists and dates.

Nappie Finals voting will begin at noon on Wednesday, June 3 and will conclude at midnight on June 28 at votenappies.com. The winners will be announced in July. We have not made a decision on the ceremony yet, as we will have to see if it will be possible to adhere to social distancing guidelines, but we will still be giving out banners to the winners even if we are not able to have the ceremony, and we will still have our annual Readers’ Choice Awards issue. We also have some fun back-up plans in mind too for the ceremony should we not be able to have it at The Saenger. But we hope to be back at the Saenger with all of you, of course!

Advertisements

Today, we are announcing the nominees in KIDS. We will announce City Life finalists on Wednesday, Eats and Drinks and Nightlife on Thursday and Media, Arts and Politicos on Friday. The reason for this is we are still tabulating, so please be patient if you are in another category. We will announce them as soon as we have them ready.

These are sneak peeks for our subscribers only, as a thank you for the much-needed support you have given us through this crisis. But the full list will be on www.votenappies.com on May 29 for non-subscribers.

We do our best to make sure names are spelled correctly with help from “The Google,” but the voters enter in the names, so some times some slip by us. If you have a spelling correction, please email nappie@lagniappemobile.com with the subject line Spelling Correction, and we will get it updated.

So without further adieu, we present the 2020 Nappie KIDS finalists…

Best Kids’ Clothing Store – NEW

Gigi & Jay’s

Little Monkey Toes

Smock it like It’s Hot

The Holiday

The Mulberry Bush

Tiny Town

Best Kids’ Consignment Clothing Store

Carousel Kids

Kids Kottage

Kidz Klozet

Kids Wearhouse

The Mulberry Bush

Wee Exchange

Best Summer Camp

Bay Area Performing Arts, LLC

Government Street Baptist Church

Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center

St. Dominic

Sunny Side Drama Camp

The PACT

Best Daycare/Mother’s Day Out

Christ United Methodist

Moffett Road Baptist Child Development Center

St. Ignatius

St. Mary’s

West Mobile Baptist Church

Westminster Presbyterian

Best Preschool

Discovery Island CDC

Jubilee Child Care Preschool

Just 4 Development Laboratory

St. Luke’s Episcopal School

St. Paul’s EEC

Westminster Presbyterian

Best Birthday Party Place

Get Air

Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center

Pete’s Party Castle

Play Café

Pump It Up

USS Alabama

Most Kid Friendly Neighborhood

Brookwood

Jackson Heights

Llanfair

Regency Oaks

Riverwood Estates

Rosswood

Best Kid-Friendly Local Attraction

Bellingrath Gardens and Home

Dauphin Island Sea Lab

Five Rivers Delta Center

Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center

GulfQuest

OWA

Best Dance Studio

Broadway South Dance Studio

Magnolia Dance Academy

Mobile Ballet

Robinson’s School of Dance

Sheffield School of the Dance

Turning Pointe Academy

Best Pediatric Dentist

Dr. Lelslie Buckley, General Dentist specializing in Children

Dr. Maureen Baldy

Dr. Stephen Greenleaf, Pediatric Dentistry of Mobile

Dr. Trey’s Children’s Dentistry, Dr. Trey Fellers

Thomas and Moore Pediatric Dentist

Welford & McMurphy

Best Orthodontist

Dr. James Donaghey, Donaghey Orthodontics

Harvey & Thomas Orthodontics

Hicks & McMurphy Orthodontics

Island Orthdontics

Oliver Orthodontics

South Alabama Orthodontics

Best Pediatrician

Dr. Carey McDade Hancock, Franklin Primary Health

Dr. Cathy Huettemann, Children’s Medical Group

Dr. John Sands, Pediatric Associates

Dr. Johnathan Holmes, Children’s Medical Group

Dr. Nancy Wood, Pediatric Associates

Dr. Robin McNair, Pediatric Associates

Best Kid Photographer

Alicia Marie Photography

Ally-Rae Photography

Hannah Stinson Photography

Jamie Roberts Portraiture

Laura Cantrell

Leslie Walley Photography

Nicky Mendenhall Photography

Best Public School

Alma Bryant High School

Baker High School

Eichold Mertz School of Math, Science and Technology

Hutchens Elementary School

Mary B. Austin Elementary School

Phillips Preparatory

Best Private School

Faith Academy

McGill Toolen Catholic High School

Mobile Christian School

St. Luke’s Episcopal School

St. Paul’s Episcopal School

UMS Wright Preparatory School

Best Preschool Teacher

Hartley Little, St. Ignatius

Heather Vella, Wilmer Elementary PreK

Kate Percy, Weinacker’s Montessori School

Shelly Thompson, St. Luke’s

Susan Barber, St. Dominic

Victoria Schumann, St. Luke’s

Coolest Elementary School Teacher – Mobile

Ashton Gibbs, St. Vincent dePaul

Jessica Cassady, MCPSS elementary special education

Kindra Blackwell, St. Elmo Elementary

Mandy Barrick, Semmes Elementary

Maria Gronowski, Mary B. Austin

Nicole Baranov, Hutchens Elementary

Coolest Elementary School Teacher – Baldwin

Brittany Luckie, Fairhope Intermediate

Christie Lyles, Elsanor Elementary

Courtney Cunningham, Rosinton Elementary

Kacie Hardman, Fairhope Elementary

Kylie Threadgill, Spanish Fort Elementary

Tania Best, Bayside Academy

Coolest Middle School Teacher- Mobile

Channi Zirlott, Causey Middle School

Alicia Matthews, St. Luke’s

Andrea Vickers, Philips Prep

Jennifer Heisler, St. Mary’s

Rosalie Hyatt, Grand Bay Middle School

Sarah Pritchard, St. Ignatius

Coolest Middle School Teacher – Baldwin

Anna Hunt, Spanish Fort Middle School

Brandi Thompson, Foley Middle School

Caroline Bryars, Spanish Fort Middle

Cathey Ho, Daphne Middle School

Julie Rosado, Gulf Shores Middle School

Leslie Beck, Central Baldwin Middle School

Coolest High School Teacher- Mobile

Alison Burrow, Murphy High School

Gail Jones, St. Paul’s Episcopal School

Jeremiah Quattrone, Citronelle High School

Madison Atchison, Baker High School

Mollie Betsch, Mary G Montgomery

Ricky Miller, Alma Bryant High School

Coolest High School Teacher-Baldwin

Carson Baker, Bayshore Christian School

Griffin Hood, Daphne High School

James Fortune, Robertsdale High School

Mandy Jennings, Fairhope High School

Michelle Chapman, Bayshore Christian School

Sam Small, Bayside Academy