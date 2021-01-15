No parades will roll in the city of Mobile during Carnival season, Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office confirmed in a statement Friday afternoon.

In discussions with various Mardi Gras organization leaders over possible alternative plans, Stimpson confirmed that no parades, a staple of Carnival festivities, would not take place prior to Ash Wednesday when the season officially ends.

“One of the main topics covered in our call with local carnival associations was ways we can celebrate Mardi Gras in Mobile while mitigating the spread COVID-19,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said in the statement. “At this point, we are still working with those organizations and other community groups to come up with some safer alternatives. Mardi Gras is a holiday and its significance to our citizens and our city’s identity can’t be overstated. We will continue to look for ways to balance these important traditions and the health of our citizens and city employees.”

At this time, the city confirmed in a statement, most organizations have outright cancelled parade plans and the few that haven’t did not file for a parade permit by the Dec. 11, 2020 deadline.