To Ashley Trice and The Editor:

Thank you, Thank you, Thank you, for your article “Music Matters in Mobile” (Hidden Agenda by Ashley Trice 9/25/19) which has always been exactly my thoughts.

The Gulf Coast Ethnic & Heritage Jazz Festival began in 1998 with the idea of one day having the similarity of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, but never got there. The line-ups have been great through the years featuring internationally known jazz greats such as Christian Scott, Donald Harrison, Esperanza Spalding and this year Delfaeyo Marsalis to only mention a few. Along with that, we must include Mobile’s own who have carried the festival to this day.

With limited funding, the festival continues to survive and continues to host a ten (10) day summer jazz camp for students of all ages and senior adults with a curriculum that surpasses many camps throughout the nation.

We have the experience and additional funding can lead to a great music experience for Downtown Mobile where we began.

It is hopeful that your article will generate enough support that the Mayor and City Council will support these two festivals (SouthSounds) and not try to reinvent the wheel.

Best Regards,

Creola G. Ruffin, Founder

Gulf Coast Ethnic & Heritage Jazz Festival

Mobile