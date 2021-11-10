His team had just lost the program’s first-ever playoff game, a loss that included fumbles and interceptions and a blocked field goal for scores as well as giving up a big play that led to the defeat. Afterward, Orange Beach head coach Chase Smith called his team together on their home field, had them circle around him, and he told them what all they had won.

Orange Beach, playing just its second season of varsity football, a new school with dreams of a big future, had reached the Class 2A state playoffs with two seniors on its roster and constant reminders that the program is still in its infancy, still growing.

So when the end of the game came last Friday night at the Orange Beach Sportsplex field in the form of a 28-7 loss to Highland Home, Smith felt it was important to remind his players — perhaps even the parents and fans as well, whoever could hear him speak — of what the team had accomplished, what they had won.

He told them they were the building blocks of the tradition that is being established with the program. He told them he loved them and he was proud of them and he can’t wait to see what the future brings. He told them their season will long be remembered, and he told them making the playoffs so early in the program’s development is a testament to their hard work, to their “blood and sweat” since the program was established.

“I can’t put into words what this season has meant to me, these coaches and these kids,” Smith said later. “I told the kids three years ago this is nothing but a dream, that this is something that they’ve made, these kids did this. These kids, this has been a remarkable year for them to come out and fight and do what they’ve done.

“Nobody can take that from them. I hate to end the season here with a loss, but that’s football. And I was proud of them — a home playoff game in their second season of varsity football. I just can’t say how proud I am. I love these kids and it was a special year.”

Orange Beach finished the season officially with a 9-2 record. A loss to Leroy was later changed to a win when the Alabama High School Athletic Association ruled Leroy had used an ineligible player, leading to a forfeit win for the Makos, who also had a forfeit loss during the year because of COVID-19 issues.

The elimination of Leroy from the 2A playoffs moved Orange Beach from third place in the region to second place, which resulted in the Makos getting a home game in the playoffs instead of a road game. That allowed the Orange Beach team, the school’s students, teachers and fan base, to celebrate the season and the accomplishment on their home field.

“Just these kids facing adversity,” Smith said when asked what he will remember most from the season. “I don’t know where they got it from. Not having gone through it [before], not having seniors, not having freshmen go through three years of learning how to go through things. I saw these kids create their own tradition right before my eyes. What they’ve done, I’ll always remember that.

“Every year you want to progress and we have. We were inches away from making [the playoffs] last year. We had to overcome that and we did and we were fortunate enough to host a playoff game. For them to see that and to continue to progress and have that, it’s just going to carry us forward.”

Junior Chris Pearson, who scored the Makos’ lone touchdown on a punt return against Highland Home, said he’s proud of what he and his teammates and the coaching staff have accomplished so far.

“We made it to the playoffs and that’s all you can ask for,” he said. “Coach Smith and everybody, they pushed us. … We’re proud because of all the work we put in this summer and people counted us out, that we weren’t supposed to be here. But we made it. It is what it is. I’m very anxious to see what we can do from here. We just have to keep putting in the hard work and keep moving forward.”

And that is Smith’s message to his team as well.

“I think it’s not numbers, it’s not wins and losses, it’s starting something from scratch and pushing every day just to be better the next day,” he said. “It’s short-term goals with a long-term vision, and we set those goals on our values and pushing it every day to do something different — based on our values, based on the things that we push and want to see out of our kids every day.

“And there’s the short-term goals. Short-term goals add up to big results, and I think these kids did that. I think they kept their heads down [and worked]. We knew we were going in the right direction and we pointed that ship in the right direction. But along the way, we just focused on what can we do better each and every day? Eventually, that adds up to the things you see now, these monumental things — I would say they are monumental things — a nine-win season and a home playoff game this early. I’m just so proud of them. They just never stopped and they kept pressing.”

As he looked around the stadium, fans filing out and heading home, players sharing time with their families and friends, Smith spoke to the growth he has seen since taking over the program after a stint as head coach at Robertsdale and before that as offensive line coach at South Alabama.

“I think it’s a lot of different things, but the biggest thing is we’re seeing our kids grow mentally, physically and emotionally,” he said of the change from the first practice session to the playoff appearance. “I’ve seen such a growth in them, obviously, in the weight room; they’re bigger, faster, stronger. But the emotional side, the football IQ side of it — our kids are speaking the lingo, they are understanding what it takes in terms of angles, blocking, tackling, how to practice.

“I’ve seen a huge difference in that every week, every month. I hope it’s not cliche but just seeing these kids grow and in the adversity we’ve all been through — Hurricane Sally, COVID, all those setbacks — that’s what I’m so proud of. These kids could have made so many excuses, and they didn’t. They’ve never made any excuses.”

Smith didn’t see a team that had lost a game last Friday, he saw a program that is taking big steps forward, a program that is winning.

“I’m excited about the leadership that we’ve developed,” he said. “When you don’t have the senior leadership for that you have to find it somewhere. I forget sometimes I’m talking to a freshman and he’s making freshman mistakes and I say, ‘What are you doing?’ Then I remember, he’s just a freshman. I think the push and the urgency to grow up in that leadership mentality is going to help us along the way. I know it is.”