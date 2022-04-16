What South Alabama fans didn’t see Saturday at the annual Red-Blue spring football game at Hancock Whitney Stadium were any touchdowns nor many of the team’s projected starters on the offensive line. What they did see was a defense that has shown significant improvement from a year ago and several reasons to feel good about the upcoming season.

The Jaguars did not play a traditional game, head coach Kane Wommack choosing instead to follow a scrimmage format that was interspersed with some fun for the fans in attendance — a quarterback accuracy competition and offensive and defensive linemen fielding punts — the day before Easter. In an offense vs. defense approach, the defense (Red team) claimed a 19-9 victory over the offense (Blue team) via a points system that not only awarded traditional scores but also stops and turnovers for the defense.

All of the points for the offense came by way of field goals, two by Diego Guajardo and one by Barret Pickering. The defense scored its points by keeping the offense out of the end zone and picked up seven points when outside linebacker Dalton Hughes recovered a fumble during the red zone lockout series, the final series of the day.

“The things that we’ve talked about — ball, fast, physical — those are the three things we focused on,” defensive lineman G’Narious Johnson said. “We came out and started to have fun and do our thing and I feel like that’s what got us the victory today.”

Wommack said as the head coach, he is thrilled by the big plays made while at the same time disappointed on the other side of the ball for allowing a big play.

“You’re upset with somebody and really, really happy about the other guy, and that’s part of it,” Wommack said. “That’s the job at 30,000 feet in the head coaching position. The good thing is we’ve got a lot of bodies who can come in here and operate our system, so from an install standpoint we’re really in a good place.”

Injuries were an issue throughout the spring, with several players projected as starters or second-team contributors missing parts or all of spring drills, either recovering from surgery or being held out as they recover from an injury. That was especially true along the offensive line.

“In some ways you’ve got to tip your cap and give kudos to the offensive line, just the guys who eventually stayed out there,” Wommack said. “There were a lot of guys banged up every single day and they just refused to come out of practice because they knew (if they did) they were going to hang their teammates out to dry. That’s really impressive.”

Wommack said the key to Saturday’s scrimmage was to continue to evaluate players and prepare for the next step in the team’s preparation for the 2022 season. He noted once again there are somewhere between eight and 10 scholarships available in this recruiting class, scholarships that will be offered to players in the transfer portal at positions where the Jags need added depth.

“We got some great things done in the spring and I think we realized where we have strengths and some of the things that we’ve got to make sure that we address before we walk into the first game this season in September,” he said. “And we’ve got time to do those things. We also have some scholarship numbers to be able to address some of those needs as well. I think we’re in a really good place right now, but I told the guys this, the players and the coaches alike, spring doesn’t finish with the final game. You build your team off of the things you did well and the things that you’ve got to improve on throughout the spring and I think that’s where we are right now. This is going to be a critical couple of weeks coming up here.”

Offensively, Desmond Trotter, who led the No. 1 offense at quarterback throughout the spring but is listed on the depth chart as sharing the role with Toledo transfer Carter Bradley, said the Jags’ made progress this spring.

“A lot of guys are just smarter and able to just go out there and compete and play the game (this spring),” Trotter said. “It’s always alignment and assignment, but you also have to just play the game. Throughout the spring I was able to see those guys go out there and progress and be able to go out there and just be loose.

“For myself, it’s timing, making my layups — the ones that are wide open, I can’t miss those like the one in the scrimmage. Just getting reps and reps and these different routes with receivers and these guys that are coming in and just being to make that connection going into the fall.”

Trotter said he feels more comfortable now with Major Applewhite’s offense, which he admitted to had trouble picking up quickly last season.