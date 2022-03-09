Photo | Marvin Gentry

Courtesy of AHSAA

The AHSAA boys’ and girls’ state basketball tournament did not unfold as hoped for the seven Mobile-area teams that earned a spot in the Final Four at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. Six of the teams lost their semifinal matchup while the St. Luke’s girls’ team made it to the championship game but lost to Pisgah, which won the state championship for the fifth consecutive season.

While the results did not go as desired for the teams — St. Luke’s girls (Class 2A), Vigor girls (4A), St. Paul’s girls (5A), Davidson girls (7A), UMS-Wright boys (5A), McGill-Toolen boys (6A) and Baker boys (7A) — having seven teams reach the Final Four demonstrated the strength of basketball play in the area this past season and marked a continued rise in competition in the area.

Five local players were named to their respective all-tournament teams — Arkansas signee Barry Dunning Jr. of McGill, Baker sophomore Labaron Philon, Vigor’s Kiara Howard and St. Luke’s leaders Iamunique Bowie and Chloe Gilmore.

The advancement to the Final Four, despite the outcome, capped solid seasons for each of the seven Mobile-area teams and provided a few memories as well, not to mention a dose of incentive to make a return trip for those who are not seniors.

St. Luke’s had the lone win of the seven teams, defeating Sulligent 57-53 in the 2A semifinals, but falling to Pisgah 74-54 in the title game. Deshler defeated Vigor 96-53, Lee-Huntsville topped St. Paul’s 53-34, Lee-Huntsville beat UMS-Wright 59-36, Huffman edged out McGill 62-58, Hoover defeated Davidson 91-54, and James Clemens topped Baker 80-66.

When their season came to an end, those who took part in the tournament reflected on the game and the season as a whole.

“Baker has never won 30 games. This team won 31,” Baker head coach David Armstrong said of his Hornets, who entered the tournament ranked No. 1 in Class 7A. “We had a 22-game win streak snapped [in the semifinal loss to James Clemens]. We made it to the Final Four for the third time in school history and the second time in four seasons. This group is sophomore-heavy. Our future is incredibly bright. I fully expect to do better and be back.” To which Philon, who already has several scholarship offers, including Auburn, Alabama and South Alabama, said, “I know we’ll be back.”

St. Luke’s head coach Garreth Trawick said, “This will be one of the biggest regrets I’ll have to live with for the rest of my coaching career, but I’m so proud of my seniors. The way they love me and the way they love my family makes it hurt even more. I love them.”

St. Paul’s head coach Amanda Niehoff won the 100th game of her head coaching career in the Southwest Regional championship game over Old Shell Road rival UMS-Wright and her mentor, Bulldogs’ head coach Terry Canova, for whom she served as an assistant coach for seven seasons before taking the reins at St. Paul’s.

“I told the girls at the beginning of this season that we had the chance to be pretty special and we scheduled accordingly,” she said. “I’m extremely proud of them. The road to get here wasn’t easy. We had to go through No. 6 and No. 2 [in the Class 5A rankings] to get here. It’s special. So I’m proud of these girls.”

UMS-Wright head coach Michael Napp had similar thoughts concerning his team and the Bulldogs’ season.

“I’m really grateful for this team and what it gave our school and program,” he said. “This is only the third team in school history to be here. It was a really, really fun ride these last two or three weeks. There are so many things I’ll treasure and memories of these guys and their play and even some off-the-court things. I’m really thankful for this time. What a great legacy for the seniors.”

McGill-Toolen head coach Phillip Murphy, who has led the program to a state championship in the past, said he was pleased with the effort his team put forth in the closely contested game against Huffman.

“I’m proud of my guys,” he said. “It’s always tough when you have a game that close. This game was everything we knew it was going to be. We knew it was going to be a fight, and that is what it was. We just came up short. I told our guys that if we won the rebounding battle, we would win the game. They got us by six rebounds. That’s the first thing that stands out.”

The Davidson girls’ team, led by South Alabama signee Kelsey Thompson all season long, was ranked No. 2 in Class 7A heading into the tournament. But Hoover, which would go on to win the 7A crown this year, devised a defensive plan aimed at limiting what Thompson was able to do, as well as making sure it hit the boards hard on the offensive end of the floor. The plan worked well. It didn’t hurt that Hoover also enjoyed success with its perimeter shooting.

“They were hitting shot after shot,” head coach Charlie Shipp said of Hoover. “Anything they were throwing up was going in. For us to have a chance, we just didn’t have a great shooting day. That [game] didn’t go the way we wanted, but I’m proud of my team for making the Final Four. It’s been a while since we’ve been here, but they worked hard. I’m proud of them for the way they competed.”

Vigor head coach Glenn Clarke said mistakes by his team played a big role in the final outcome of the game with Deshler, which would beat St. James for the 4A girls’ championship; they converted on several layup opportunities throughout the game, but especially early.

“We have a little prayer with each other every day. We have a word for the week that we follow,” Clarke said. “God has given everybody a talent to use in their life and we should pursue whatever that is. … It took them the whole season to get where they are now and we will continue to build into next season. Positive words bring out positive actions.”

While the Mobile-area teams did not return home with a Blue Map trophy symbolic of a state championship, there were 14 teams that did. Here are the final scores from the title games from this year’s AHSAA Final Four:

7A girls: Hoover 73, Vestavia Hills 64

7A boys: Enterprise 66, James Clemens 64

6A girls: Hazel Green 55, Oxford 38

6A boys: Cullman 57, Huffman 50

5A girls: Greenville 40, Lee-Huntsville 37

5A boys: Lee-Huntsville 69, Ramsey 58

4A girls: Deshler 74, St. James 42

4A boys: Jacksonville 85, Escambia Co. 49

3A girls: Prattville Christian 72, Susan Moore 69 (OT)

3A boys: Plainview 77, Winfield 60

2A girls: Pisgah 74, St. Luke’s 54

2A boys: Section 77, Mars Hill 61

1A girls: Marion Co. 72, Skyline 55

1A boys: Covenant Christian 49, Decatur Heritage 37