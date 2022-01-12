Photo is via murderpointoysters.com

Hello, my gossip-loving fiends. I know it has been a while. Did you miss me? I hope so!

Please forgive me for being on a bit of a hiatus. I needed a break from gossip gathering. I mean, seriously, I haven’t had a vacation in 20 years. It was time.

And I promise to be back more regularly, although it will not be every week as the “powers that be” are trying to make room for more “news.” As if gossip isn’t newsworthy.

But whatever. I will get the scoop to you when I can, and this week it may even come with a pearl. Yes, that’s right. So dive on in! And if you find anything, remember I could use some earrings.

Oh baby!

Callaghan’s Irish Social Club in the OGD is known for its great burgers and as a family-friendly music venue. It is not unusual to see little kids dancing in front of some of their regular bands, like Phil & Foster.

But last Friday night, one little one made it not just in front of the stage but up on it. A man was standing with his infant as Johnny Hayes and the Loveseats performed. Hayes spotted the baby and grabbed him or her (when I asked my spies if it was a boy or girl. They said, “I don’t know. It was a baby.” Eyeroll) and held the little one up on stage for most of his song. The crowd got a huge kick out of it but the baby did not look all that impressed, according to the spies. Tough crowd, Johnny. He/she was probably just hoping for “Baby Shark.”

The world is your oyster

In the December issue of Garden & Gun, a bougie magazine dedicated to Southern food and lifestyle, they named “The South’s 35 Best Oysters.” And three of our local companies made the list, Isle Dauphine out of Dauphin Island, as well as Murder Point and Point aux Pin out of Bayou la Batre.

This is what author Anne Tate had to say about them:

Isle Dauphine

Harvested to order by the father-and-son team at Mobile Oyster Company, these average-sized oysters are firm and very briny. They are grown in raised cages off the west end of Dauphin Island, where visitors can walk to the farm from the beach. “This very sustainable method ensures that only the mature oysters are harvested and keeps the quality and taste consistent,” says Eric Brownlee of the Katharine Brasserie & Bar in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Murder Point

“These oysters shocked the hell out of everyone when they hit the market as petite, buttery oysters in a land of wild, muddy beasts,” says Bryan Rackley, co-owner of Watchman’s in Atlanta. Deep-cupped and plump, these silky oysters grown by Murder Point Oysters finish sweet and clean.

Point aux Pin

The silky texture of these meaty oysters is similar to that of Murder Point. Harvested by Point aux Pins oyster farm in Grand Bay, they are consistently flavorful.

I would have to agree these mollusks are among the most magnificent. Now I am starving! You can find the full list at www.gardenandgun.com

Well kids, that’s all I have this week. Just remember, whether rain or shine, dramatic or scandalous, or some plain ol’ oyster lovin’, I will be there. Ciao!