An Alabama Public Health Department employee lost her life on the line of duty Friday, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.

Health inspector Jacquline Summer Beard was discovered dead on Friday beside her car on Crumpton Road in Franklin County outside of Red Bay. Franklin County Sheriff Sharron Oliver said Beard’s death was the result of an attack by a pack of dogs.

Franklin County authorities have arrested Brandy Dowdy, 39, for manslaughter and for violating Alabama’s dangerous dog law.

Beard was reportedly following up on a report by Franklin County Animal Control of vicious dogs at the property following a report of an attack earlier this week. She was attempting to contact the property owner when she was attacked.

According to a press release, Franklin County deputies responded Friday to a suspicious vehicle on Crumpton Road. When they arrived, they said they were met by a group of residents. Dogs belonging to a nearby property owner began attacking those residents and some were killed by police. One resident sustained minor injuries.

Franklin County Corner Charlie Adcox pronounced Beard dead at the scene.